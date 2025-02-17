Connect with us

Yemi Alade Sings & Dances for Love in New “Ije Love” Video

3 hours ago

The official visuals for Yemi Alade’s “Ije Love are finally here. Directed by Clarence Peters, the music video takes us to a stage with a classic, old-school bar feel, where Yemi delivers a captivating performance.

“Ije Love” is all about a love that has stood the test of time, overcoming doubts. The lyrics tell the story of a woman who once struggled in her relationship, unsure if she could continue. However, the support and love from her partner changed her mind, reassuring her that he would always be by her side. The celebratory chorus, with the phrase “I don walangolo for ije love,” expresses her joyful surrender to this love.

In the video, Yemi’s love interest watches her from the audience, clearly captivated by her presence. At one point, he even sits on the stage while she sings and dances just for him.

Watch the visuals for “Ije Love” below.

