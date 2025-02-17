Daniel Ochuko’s Fried Beans Will Change How You Think About Beans

Beans on a Monday? It might not seem like the most exciting way to kick off the week, but this fried beans recipe from Daniel Ochuko will likely change your perspective.

You’ll start by cooking your beans until they’re nice and soft. Meanwhile, in a separate pot, heat up some vegetable oil—yes, vegetable oil, not palm oil. Add roughly blended onions, a pepper mix, dried fish, kpomo, and crayfish powder. Let it cook for a few minutes to bring out the flavours.

Once that’s ready, stir in the cooked beans, add a little more crayfish powder, and let it simmer. That’s it. Your fried beans is ready!

Now, the real question is, what’s your perfect pairing? Soft Agege bread? A cold bowl of garri? Either way, you’re in for a treat.

Watch how to make it below