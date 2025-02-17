Connect with us

Daniel Ochuko's Fried Beans Will Change How You Think About Beans

Yemi Alade Sings & Dances for Love in New “Ije Love” Video

Watch Funke Bucknor-Obruthe Talk to Amanda Dara About Career, Family & Purpose

Frank Edwards Reminds Us of God’s Faithfulness in "Ojurum Anya"

Cooking With Ijey Adds Ginger and a Golden Butter Yellow Touch to Puff-Puff

Yomi, Ella & the Moment of Truth | Watch the Finale of "A Heart on the Line"

Tems’ “Boy O Boy” Music Video is Here and It’s Just as Intense

Oxlade and Sarkodie Keep It Smooth in "Ololufe" Visuals

Nengi Adoki’s 'The Most Toasted Girl' Is Back for a Hilarious Season 2 | Watch the Trailer

Watch Simi Tell "The Lost and Found Love Story" Through Music

Daniel Ochuko’s Fried Beans Will Change How You Think About Beans

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Beans on a Monday? It might not seem like the most exciting way to kick off the week, but this fried beans recipe from Daniel Ochuko will likely change your perspective.

You’ll start by cooking your beans until they’re nice and soft. Meanwhile, in a separate pot, heat up some vegetable oil—yes, vegetable oil, not palm oil. Add roughly blended onions, a pepper mix, dried fish, kpomo, and crayfish powder. Let it cook for a few minutes to bring out the flavours.

Once that’s ready, stir in the cooked beans, add a little more crayfish powder, and let it simmer. That’s it. Your fried beans is ready!

Now, the real question is, what’s your perfect pairing? Soft Agege bread? A cold bowl of garri? Either way, you’re in for a treat.

Watch how to make it below

