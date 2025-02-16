Watch Funke Bucknor-Obruthe Talk to Amanda Dara About Career, Family & Purpose

Funke Bucknor–Obruthe has spent the last two decades redefining event planning in Nigeria. As the founder of Zapphaire Events, she built a brand known for its creativity, precision and ability to turn any occasion into something unforgettable. But beyond the business, there is a story, one of love, family, loss and resilience.

Sitting with Amanda Dara on Open Up Podcast, Funke looked back at the journey that shaped her. She grew up in a warm and loving home, just her, her sister Tosin Bucknor and their parents. She remembers the fun moments, the laughter and the sacrifices that shaped her. Having a sister with sickle cell meant understanding strength, care and the importance of cherishing every moment.

She spoke about her decision to study law and how, even though she never practised, it shaped the way she thinks and approaches business.

Zapphaire Events started from a simple desire to help people. She wanted to take the stress off others but as the business grew she realised it had to be more. The vision expanded and Zapphaire became an inclusive event planning company.

After 20 years, the lessons have been plenty, adapting to trends, navigating crises and knowing when to evolve. She also talked about balance, managing work, family and personal life. It has not always been easy but she has found ways to make it work.

It was a conversation about growth, change, and finding purpose through it all.

Listen below