Watch Oluwadolarz Get Real on Fame, Comedy & Fatherhood with Amanda Dara

Ogunleye Olamide Babatunde, popularly known as Oluwadolarz, joined Amanda Dara on the Open Up Podcast for a conversation about his journey, from his struggles to his success in comedy.

He explained how he got the name “Dollars” from a stand-up joke and how it sometimes led people to the wrong conclusions about him. He spoke about losing his father at a young age and the challenges that followed. Moving between family members, taking on tough jobs, and trying to stay in school at the same time was a lot to handle.

He reflected on the early days of skit-making, the struggles of getting noticed, and how he eventually found his way in comedy. He also addressed a serious accusation that once affected his career and how he handled it.

On relationships, he talked about the boundaries he sets with women, his experience as a father, and the fears that came with having a child. He also shared his thoughts on marriage.

As the conversation wrapped up, he discussed his plans for the future and reflected on faith and the role of spirituality in his life.

Listen below.