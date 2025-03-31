Connect with us

BN TV Comedy Scoop

Watch Oluwadolarz Get Real on Fame, Comedy & Fatherhood with Amanda Dara

BN TV Scoop

Would You Let Kiekie’s Tailor Oran Make Your AMVCA Dress? She'd Rather Breakdance

BN TV

Turn Leftover Stew into a Delicious Spaghetti Jollof with This Easy Recipe from Meg’s Cuisine

BN TV Music

Oxlade Takes It Back to the Beginning in ‘Olaitan Olaoluwa’

BN TV Music

Onos Ariyo’s "Adoration" is a Celebration of God’s Faithfulness | Watch

BN TV Music

Watch Jacob Banks’ Soulful Performance of “A Tree Never Waters Itself” on COLORS

BN TV

This Vegetable Soup Recipe from Uzoms Kitchen Goes Well with Any Swallow or Rice

BN TV Music Scoop

Joeboy & Olamide Are Living Large & Loving Hard in ‘Free of Charge’

BN TV Comedy Music Scoop

Lasisi Elenu, Veekee James, Ariyiike Dimples & Officer Woos Bring the Laughs in This Hilarious Kiekie Unscripted Episode

BN TV Inspired

How Organisational Culture Shapes Success: Insights from Lanre Olusola & Doyin Atewologun

BN TV

Watch Oluwadolarz Get Real on Fame, Comedy & Fatherhood with Amanda Dara

Avatar photo

Published

51 mins ago

 on

 

Ogunleye Olamide Babatunde, popularly known as Oluwadolarz, joined Amanda Dara on the Open Up Podcast for a conversation about his journey, from his struggles to his success in comedy.

He explained how he got the name “Dollars” from a stand-up joke and how it sometimes led people to the wrong conclusions about him. He spoke about losing his father at a young age and the challenges that followed. Moving between family members, taking on tough jobs, and trying to stay in school at the same time was a lot to handle.

He reflected on the early days of skit-making, the struggles of getting noticed, and how he eventually found his way in comedy. He also addressed a serious accusation that once affected his career and how he handled it.

On relationships, he talked about the boundaries he sets with women, his experience as a father, and the fears that came with having a child. He also shared his thoughts on marriage.

As the conversation wrapped up, he discussed his plans for the future and reflected on faith and the role of spirituality in his life.

Listen below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php