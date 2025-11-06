Connect with us

BN TV

“Film Has My Heart”: Sunshine Rosman Talks Her Purpose on Amanda Dara’s Open Up Podcast

In her chat with Amanda Dara, Sunshine Rosman shares how faith keeps her grounded, how she handles criticism, and why filmmaking will always be her first love.
Published

16 minutes ago

 on

“The very first thing that has my heart is film.”

That’s how Sunshine Rosman sums up her purpose. It’s simple, but loaded with conviction. On the fifth episode of season three of Amanda Dara’s Open Up podcast, the actress, model, and TV host opens up about the things that truly matter to her: faith, family, and film.

From her early years as “Little Shine” to finding her footing in Nollywood, Sunshine’s story is one of growth. She reflects on memories of her late father, the lessons that shaped her, and how her faith continues to guide her choices both on and off screen.

Still, it’s not all serious — there are light-hearted moments where her humour shines through, reminding listeners that she’s just as fun as she is focused. She also speaks candidly about staying true to her Christian values while acting, dealing with online criticism, and why she believes filmmaking should teach and transform, not just entertain.

It’s an episode that feels grounded — like a heart-to-heart with someone who’s still in love with the journey.

Watch below

