This Vintage Bridal Look On Shine Rosman is the Perfect Inspo For Your Classic Wedding Slay!

While trends come and go, timeless elegance remains forever. This stunning vintage bridal look served by Shine Rosman is perfect proof.

It’s the perfect blend of classic romance and modern grace for brides who want it all. This exquisite dress by Verse Bridal features a bodice crafted from the finest vintage embroidered lace fabric, a luxurious ball-silk skirt, and a stunning collage finish of hand-tacked pearl embroidery. Juls Touch delivered a subtle, earthy makeup look that ties everything together beautifully, while Hair by Anniee gave us that sleek back bun with not one flyaway in sight—pure perfection! The elegance of the hairdo lies in its simplicity. If Rome, Lake Como, Greece, or other enchanting cities are on your destination wedding list, this divine look should be your top choice to walk down the aisle!

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Belle: @shine_rosman

Stylist: @sil_versatile

Dress: @versebridal

Photography: @robert_lensman

Makeup: @juls__touch

Hairstylist: @_hairbyanniee