Beauty Look Weddings

This Vintage Bridal Look On Shine Rosman is the Perfect Inspo For Your Classic Wedding Slay!

Exude Golden Radiance on Your Traditional Wedding Day With This Stunning Bridal Inspo

Bridal Shower Ready! This Chic Mini Dress is Serving Pure Main Character Energy

Regal in Purple! Be That Stunning Igbo Bride with This Radiant Beauty Look

Shine Bright on Your Special Day With this Stunning Sequined Look!

Add Beautiful Colours to Your Big Day With This Vibrant After-Party Look

Looking to Blend Culture, Colour, and Class Effortlessly? Check Out This Northern Bridal Inspo!

Serve Regal Elegance at Your Edo Trad With This Stunning Bridal Look

Elevate Your Bridal Style From Basic to Extraordinary With This Beautiful Lace Look

Embrace the Magic of This Vibrant Northern Bridal Inspo For Your Big Day

Published

5 hours ago

 on

While trends come and go, timeless elegance remains forever. This stunning vintage bridal look served by Shine Rosman is perfect proof.

It’s the perfect blend of classic romance and modern grace for brides who want it all. This exquisite dress by Verse Bridal features a bodice crafted from the finest vintage embroidered lace fabric, a luxurious ball-silk skirt, and a stunning collage finish of hand-tacked pearl embroidery. Juls Touch delivered a subtle, earthy makeup look that ties everything together beautifully, while Hair by Anniee gave us that sleek back bun with not one flyaway in sight—pure perfection! The elegance of the hairdo lies in its simplicity. If Rome, Lake Como, Greece, or other enchanting cities are on your destination wedding list, this divine look should be your top choice to walk down the aisle!

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Belle: @shine_rosman
Stylist: @sil_versatile
Dress: @versebridal
Photography: @robert_lensman
Makeup: @juls__touch
Hairstylist: @_hairbyanniee

