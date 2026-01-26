Connect with us

Bridgerton's Season 4 Premiere in South Africa Delivered Show-Stopping Looks

Bridgerton’s Season 4 Premiere in South Africa Delivered Show-Stopping Looks

With an AfroCouture Masquerade theme guiding the night, the red carpet felt like a proper extension of the “Bridgerton” fantasy
There’s something about a “Bridgerton” premiere that always promises drama and Cape Town delivered. The Season 4 unveiling brought together stars from different parts of Africa for a night that mixed fashion, film and a little bit of fantasy. Nigerian favourites were spotted, South African stars showed up strong and the red carpet gave us plenty to look at.

With an AfroCouture Masquerade theme guiding the night, the red carpet felt like a proper extension of the “Bridgerton” fantasy.

The event was hosted by Netflix as part of the global rollout for “Bridgerton” Season 4. The series, produced by Shonda RhimesShondaland and based on Julia Quinn’s novels, has become one of Netflix’s most watched period dramas, known for its romance, scandals and unforgettable characters.

Nigerian stars Idia Aisien, Shine Rosman, Efe Irele, Uzor Arukwe and Daniel Etim Effiong were among the guests at the Cape Town premiere. They joined South African stars and creatives who came out to celebrate the new season ahead of its release.

Scroll down to see how the stars stepped out for the Bridgerton Season 4 premiere in Cape Town.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sunshine Rosman (@shine_rosman)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blue Mbombo (@blue_mbombo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IDIA AISIEN (@idia.aisien)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Efe Irele (@efeirele)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daniel Etim Effiong (@etimeffiong)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by UZOR ARUKWE (@uzor.arukwe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Masali Baduza (@masalibaduza)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sinethemba Madondo (@sine_madondo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brown Mbombo (@brownmbombo)

