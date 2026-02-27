Connect with us

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 Delivered a Love Story & the Internet Cannot Stop Talking

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 concluded Benedict and Sophie’s love story with a surprise mid-credits wedding at My Cottage, a terrace dance mirroring their very first moment together, and fan reactions that are as beautiful as the ending itself.
Photo Credit: Netflix UK/Instagram

This author cannot help but wonder, how is it possible for the heart to grow even fonder of Mayfair’s finest?

Bridgerton” Season 4 Part 2 dropped yesterday and the internet has not recovered. Benedict and Sophie’s story, which began with a masquerade ball, a secret identity, and enough class barriers to fill an entire season, has finally come to its full, beautiful conclusion. The second son of the Bridgerton family and his ward-turned-maid turned wife beat the odds, won over Queen Charlotte, and sealed everything with a surprise mid-credits wedding at My Cottage, the country estate where it all began. Viscount Anthony Bridgerton stood as best man, Sophie’s beloved friend Alfie walked her down the aisle, and the whole thing was as romantic as fans had been hoping for and then some.

As Luke Thompson himself described it, Benedict and Sophie spent the entire season dancing around each other before finally stepping through life together, and that final dance on the Bridgerton terrace, mirroring their very first spin at the Episode 1 masquerade ball, is the kind of full circle moment that reminds you why you fell in love with this show in the first place.

Naturally, the internet has a lot of feelings about all of this. See how people are reacting below.

 

 

