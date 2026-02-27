Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 Delivered a Love Story & the Internet Cannot Stop Talking

This author cannot help but wonder, how is it possible for the heart to grow even fonder of Mayfair’s finest?

“Bridgerton” Season 4 Part 2 dropped yesterday and the internet has not recovered. Benedict and Sophie’s story, which began with a masquerade ball, a secret identity, and enough class barriers to fill an entire season, has finally come to its full, beautiful conclusion. The second son of the Bridgerton family and his ward-turned-maid turned wife beat the odds, won over Queen Charlotte, and sealed everything with a surprise mid-credits wedding at My Cottage, the country estate where it all began. Viscount Anthony Bridgerton stood as best man, Sophie’s beloved friend Alfie walked her down the aisle, and the whole thing was as romantic as fans had been hoping for and then some.

As Luke Thompson himself described it, Benedict and Sophie spent the entire season dancing around each other before finally stepping through life together, and that final dance on the Bridgerton terrace, mirroring their very first spin at the Episode 1 masquerade ball, is the kind of full circle moment that reminds you why you fell in love with this show in the first place.

Naturally, the internet has a lot of feelings about all of this. See how people are reacting below.

@bridgerton ,this season!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️. And whoever makes the Queen’s wig more and more ridiculous( in a good way😀🥰) needs a raise. They need a Season of their own. 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/9CcNZYOvOk — Ollyx (@OnllOlyx2Ollyc2) February 27, 2026

“How can a woman trust you to navigate a complicated life with her when she cannot trust you even to navigate her feelings?” — Weffrey Jellington (@jeffwellz) February 26, 2026

Marcus: ILY marry me

Violet: my brother in Christ I’m just here for your watering can — Mariequitecontrarie (@Mariequite9125) February 26, 2026

Violet Bridgerton in male dominated field, can’t fault her #BridgertonS4 — Falilat (@Falilatt_) February 26, 2026