Who Is Martins Isoken Imhangbe? The British-Nigerian Actor in Bridgerton

While the ballrooms of Mayfair are buzzing with the latest scandals, there is one face in the ton that always brings a bit of home to our screens. Martins Isoken Imhangbe, the British-Nigerian actor who plays Will Mondrich, has become a staple in the “Bridgerton” universe.

We first met Will in Season 1 as a professional boxer and the right-hand man to the Duke of Hastings. However, the storyline took a massive turn in Season 3 when his son, Nicholas, inherited a title and a 27-room estate, making the Mondriches part of the nobility. In Season 4, Will is no longer just a club owner; he is a man navigating a world of strict rules and high society while trying to keep his family grounded.

Beyond the Regency costumes, Martins is a proud Edo boy. Born in Edo State, Nigeria, he spent his early years in Greece—where he became fluent in Greek—before moving to London. Growing up in a Nigerian household, he was surrounded by a culture that prioritised family and a solid sense of identity. Even with his global success, he stays connected to his roots, often heading to Nigerian spots in London for a fix of Egusi and pounded yam.

His path to Bridgerton was built on persistence. Martins initially faced rejection from drama schools, but he eventually graduated from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and spent years on the London stage. It was his performance in Death of a Salesman at the Young Vic that caught the attention of Netflix’s casting directors.

He brings a grit and authenticity to the role of Will Mondrich that makes him impossible to ignore. Whether he’s in a boxing ring or a ballroom, he is proof that Nigerian talent has no boundaries.

