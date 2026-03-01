Only Good Films Officially Launches with Exclusive Premiere of For Better Or Worse

Only Good Films marked its official debut with the exclusive premiere of its seventh title, For Better Or Worse, in an evening defined by elegance, cultural depth, and cinematic ambition.

Though this premiere represents the company’s formal industry launch, For Better Or Worse follows six previously completed titles, establishing Only Good Films as a studio with a growing body of work and a clear creative direction. The film signals not a beginning from scratch, but the next phase of an already evolving cinematic journey.

The premiere was hosted by acclaimed media personality Denrele Edun. Notable guests included celebrated actors Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Mike Ezuruonye, Bolaji Ogunmola, Yvonne Jegede, Omowunmi Dada, Stan Nze, Blessing Nze, Efe Irele, alongside a distinguished gathering of filmmakers, producers, industry stakeholders, and media executives.

For Better Or Worse explores themes of love, loyalty, and the realities that shape modern relationships. Through grounded storytelling and compelling performances, the film reinforces Only Good Films’ commitment to authenticity, emotional intelligence, and global relevance.

The screening was met with unanimous acclaim, earning a “10 over 10 across board” reception from attendees. The audience response affirmed both the strength of the storytelling and the studio’s production standards.

Addressing guests during the evening, Lydia Lawrence-Nze, CEO of Only Good Films, stated:

“Only Good Films was founded on the belief that powerful storytelling can shape culture and inspire meaningful conversation. For Better Or Worse produced by Jblaze and Directed by Vincent Nwachukwu reflects our commitment to producing films that are not only engaging, but enduring.”

With seven titles now in its catalogue and a premiere that drew strong industry endorsement, Only Good Films positions itself as a serious and ambitious contributor to contemporary African cinema.

