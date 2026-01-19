Connect with us

Kunle Afolayan's Epic Returns: Watch the Trailer for "Aníkúlápó: The Ghoul Awakens" Starring Saga, KieKie & More

6 hours ago

When “Aníkúlápó premiered in 2022, Kunle Afolayan introduced viewers to the story of Saro, a young cloth weaver whose affair with the Alaafin’s wife led to his death, and an unexpected return to life through a mystical bird. What followed was a story about power, consequence, and the danger of trying to outrun fate.

That story expanded with “Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre,” which picked up with Saro’s return from death and his uneasy encounter with the guardians of the afterlife. Tasked with completing what seemed like an impossible mission, Saro’s second chance at life came with heavier consequences and more questions than answers.

Now, the story continues with “Aníkúlápó: The Ghoul Awakens.” In this new season, the journey moves beyond the Oyo Kingdom into foreign lands, as the cost of awakening power becomes even clearer. Love is tested, loyalties shift, and survival becomes the central struggle.

Several familiar faces return, including Kunle Remi and Bimbo Ademoye, alongside other cast members from the earlier instalments. The new season also introduces fresh characters played by OkuSaga Adeoluwa (Saga), KieKie, Antar Laniyan, Saidi Balogun, Teniola Aladese, and Fella Makafui.

“Aníkúlápó: The Ghoul Awakens” premieres exclusively on Netflix on January 30.

Watch the official trailer below.

 

