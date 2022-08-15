A Story of Death, Resurrection & Greed – Watch the Official Trailer for Kunle Afolayan’s “Anikulapo”

Connect with us

The trailer for “Anikulapo,” a film produced by Nigerian filmmaker and actor Kunle Afolayan, is finally here.

The film, which formed part of the Netflix multi-title agreement with Kunle Afolayan, is a one-of-a-kind mystical folklore drama revolving around the life of Saro, a young zealous man seeking greener pastures in the great Oyo Kingdom. However, unfolding events and his illicit affair with the king’s wife, Arolake, lead to his untimely death and an encounter with Akala, a mystical bird believed to give and take life.

Check out the BTS photos from the film here.

It which revolves around death, resurrection, and greed, will debut on Netflix on September 30.

Kunle Afolayan brings together a number of familiar Yoruba Nollywood stars, such as Kunle Remi, Bimbo Ademoye, Sola Sobowale, Hakeem K. Kazeem, Fathia Balogun, Taiwo Hassan, Adebayo Salami, Kareem Adepoju aka Babawande, Moji Olayiwola, Dele Odule, Ariyike Owolagba, Toyin Afolayan, Sunday Omobolanle, Aisha Lawal, Ibironke Ojo-Anthony, Adewale Elesho Adeoye, Moji Afolayan, Jinadu Ewele, Ifayemi Elebuibon, Olayiwola Razaq, Ropo Ewenla, Debo Adedayo aka Mr Macaroni and the Ikorodu Bois.

Watch the trailer below

