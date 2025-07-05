From Mick Jagger to Shaboozey — See the Full Tracklist for Burna Boy’s “No Sign of Weakness”

We know you’re counting down to the 11th of July — that’s when Burna Boy will be releasing his eighth studio album, “No Sign of Weakness.”

In the lead-up to the big day, the Grammy Award-winning artist has unveiled the album’s tracklist, giving fans a clear picture of what to expect. The project features just four guest artists, each notable in their own lane: Belgian singer and producer Stromae, American-Nigerian artist Shaboozey (real name Collins Obinna Chibueze), American rapper Travis Scott, and English music legend Sir Mick Jagger.

Before now, Burna Boy had already released two singles from the album, “Update” and “Tatata.” And the rollout continues. He’s announced that another track, “Change Your Mind” featuring Shaboozey, will drop on the 8th of July. A teaser shared on his Instagram timeline offers a glimpse of the upcoming music video.

Until then, you can keep streaming the singles already out there while counting down the days to the full album.

Take a look at the official tracklist for “No Sign of Weakness” below: