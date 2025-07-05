Connect with us

Music Scoop

From Mick Jagger to Shaboozey — See the Full Tracklist for Burna Boy’s "No Sign of Weakness"

BN TV Music Scoop

Mercy Chinwo’s "When You Say A Thing" Music Video Is a Reminder That Miracles Still Happen

BN TV Music Scoop

These 5 Mohbad Songs Will Always Hit—No Matter the Mood

Inspired Music Scoop

Angélique Kidjo Makes History as the First African Artist to Join the Hollywood Walk of Fame

BN TV Music

Fave Is So Done With Mixed Signals | Watch Her COLORS Performance of “Intentions”

Inspired Music Scoop

Tems Launches the Leading Vibe Initiative to Uplift African Women in Music

Music Promotions

Mastercard Drops Afrobeat Sonic Anthem: Celebrating Nigeria’s Global Sound

BN TV Music

J Hus & Asake Team Up for the First Time on “Gold” | Watch Video

Music Scoop Style

Beyoncé’s Custom Tongoro Look Brought Dakar to the Cowboy Carter Tour

BN TV Music

Tekno is Head Over Heels in "Power Bank" feat. Regina Daniels as His Muse

Music

From Mick Jagger to Shaboozey — See the Full Tracklist for Burna Boy’s “No Sign of Weakness”

Burna Boy’s eighth studio album No Sign of Weakness features a cross-continental tracklist with guest appearances by Stromae, Shaboozey, Travis Scott and Mick Jagger.
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Burna Boy/Instagram

We know you’re counting down to the 11th of July — that’s when Burna Boy will be releasing his eighth studio album, “No Sign of Weakness.”

In the lead-up to the big day, the Grammy Award-winning artist has unveiled the album’s tracklist, giving fans a clear picture of what to expect. The project features just four guest artists, each notable in their own lane: Belgian singer and producer Stromae, American-Nigerian artist Shaboozey (real name Collins Obinna Chibueze), American rapper Travis Scott, and English music legend Sir Mick Jagger.

Before now, Burna Boy had already released two singles from the album, “Update” and “Tatata.” And the rollout continues. He’s announced that another track, “Change Your Mind” featuring Shaboozey, will drop on the 8th of July. A teaser shared on his Instagram timeline offers a glimpse of the upcoming music video.

Until then, you can keep streaming the singles already out there while counting down the days to the full album.

Take a look at the official tracklist for “No Sign of Weakness” below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Burna Boy (@burnaboygram)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php