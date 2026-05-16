Davido’s 5IVE Alive Tour Look in Guinea Has Us Zooming Into Every Detail

We are not jealous of the people of Guinea today. Cough cough. Not only did they get to watch Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido perform live on his 5IVE Alive Tour, but they also got to see this outfit up close, and that, might be the bigger flex.

For his 5IVE Alive Tour stop in Conakry, Guinea, Davido stepped out in a dark navy double-breasted pinstripe suit covered in subtle golden speckles that caught every stage light going. The jacket featured a layered lapel combining a classic pinstripe fold with an inner geometric black-and-white checkered pattern, and the lower patch pockets came framed in light blue trim with white graphic silhouettes of human figures printed on them. It is the kind of detailing that rewards a second look.

He paired it with matching wide-leg pinstripe trousers breaking cleanly over a pair of white sneakers, a light blue collared undershirt, tinted sunglasses, a structured blue patterned traditional cap, and a silver luxury watch on the wrist.

The whole look sits somewhere between sharp tailoring and a cultural nod, and it works completely. The traditional cap alongside the wide-leg trousers and white sneakers is what ties it together — dressed up enough for the stage, relaxed enough to remind you this is still OBO. Whoever put this look together deserves their flowers.

Guinea got a show and a fashion moment. We are not jealous. We are absolutely not jealous.

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