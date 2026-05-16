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Davido's 5IVE Alive Tour Look in Guinea Has Us Zooming Into Every Detail

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Davido’s 5IVE Alive Tour Look in Guinea Has Us Zooming Into Every Detail

Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido stepped out in a dark navy double-breasted pinstripe suit with golden speckles, a geometric checkered lapel, wide-leg trousers, white sneakers, and a traditional cap for his 5IVE Alive Tour stop in Conakry, Guinea.
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Close-up of Afrobeats star Davido in a navy pinstripe suit with a checkered lapel, blue traditional cap, and sunglasses while holding a phone.

A detailed style shot of Nigerian music icon Davido showcasing his custom stage wardrobe during the Conakry stop of his 5IVE Alive global tour. Photo Credit: Davido/Instagram

We are not jealous of the people of Guinea today. Cough cough. Not only did they get to watch Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido perform live on his 5IVE Alive Tour, but they also got to see this outfit up close, and that, might be the bigger flex.

For his 5IVE Alive Tour stop in Conakry, Guinea, Davido stepped out in a dark navy double-breasted pinstripe suit covered in subtle golden speckles that caught every stage light going. The jacket featured a layered lapel combining a classic pinstripe fold with an inner geometric black-and-white checkered pattern, and the lower patch pockets came framed in light blue trim with white graphic silhouettes of human figures printed on them. It is the kind of detailing that rewards a second look.

He paired it with matching wide-leg pinstripe trousers breaking cleanly over a pair of white sneakers, a light blue collared undershirt, tinted sunglasses, a structured blue patterned traditional cap, and a silver luxury watch on the wrist.

Full-length portrait of Davido standing indoors in a custom navy blue pinstripe double-breasted suit, matching traditional cap, and white sneakers.

Afrobeats superstar Davido showing off a tailored navy pinstripe suit accented with graphic patch pockets and gold speckles for his performance wardrobe in Guinea. Photo Credit: Davido/Instagram

The whole look sits somewhere between sharp tailoring and a cultural nod, and it works completely. The traditional cap alongside the wide-leg trousers and white sneakers is what ties it together — dressed up enough for the stage, relaxed enough to remind you this is still OBO. Whoever put this look together deserves their flowers.

Guinea got a show and a fashion moment. We are not jealous. We are absolutely not jealous.

See more looks below

 

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A post shared by Davido (@davido)

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