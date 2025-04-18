Davido’s ‘5IVE’ Will Have You Dancing, Singing & Living for Afrobeats | Listen

After months of eager anticipation, the wait is finally over! Afrobeats icon Davido has dropped his highly anticipated album ‘5IVE,’ and fans around the world can now exhale in sheer joy.

This 17-track album, marking his fifth studio release, follows the massive success of ‘Timeless.’ For Davido, ‘5IVE’ is more than just another album, it’s a “victory lap” celebrating both his personal milestones and the incredible rise of Afrobeats.

“This is definitely about celebrating the longevity and how far we’ve come,” he shared with Apple Music.”It’s been a long, long journey. Afrobeats is in an amazing place. Everybody’s doing well, all the way from South Africa to Ghana to Nigeria. For us to have risen and taken this culture and the music to such heights-we have our own categories at the Grammys, at the Billboard Awards; we have our own festivals selling out more than the festivals in America. It’s crazy. Because of the nature of the whole genre, everybody’s messing with the culture. So every album is to push Afrobeats further.”

In ‘5IVE,’ Davido continues to push the boundaries of Afrobeats, infusing it with global influences. The iconic log drum of South Africa’s amapiano sets the tone, while Caribbean and Latin rhythms flow alongside classic Afrobeats vibes. “I love bringing different worlds to mine,” Davido explains. His collaborations include Victoria Monét, Shenseea, Tayc, Dadju, Chris Brown, Musa Keys, Shizzi, Marvey Muzique, DJ Maphorisa, and Nigerian stars like ODUMODUBLVCK, Omah Lay, and Chike.

Ahead of the album’s full release, fans got a taste of what was to come with singles like ‘Be There Still,,’ ‘Awuke,’ and ‘Funds‘.

Listen to the album below