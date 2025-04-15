Davido Drops the ‘5IVE’ Tracklist With Features From Chike, Victoria Monét, Chris Brown & More

Connect with us

Davido drops the official ‘5IVE’ tracklist featuring cross-genre collaborations with Victoria Monét, Becky G, Chris Brown, ODUMODUBLVCK, and more ahead of the album’s release.
Just 72 hours to go until you’ll be vibing to ‘5IVE,’ the highly anticipated fifth studio album from Afrobeats superstar Davido.

Setting the tone for the big release, Davido unveiled the official tracklist on Instagram today, and it’s packed with 17 tracks featuring genre-spanning, cross-continental collaborations. Expect guest appearances from powerh Monét Chris Brown Becky G ODUMODUBLVCK Chike, Omah Lay, Vouse names including Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Victoria Monét, Chris Brown, Latin pop sensation Becky G, and fellow Nigerian stars Chike, ODUMODUBLVCK, Omah Lay, and Victony.

Davido has already teased a few tracks ahead of the drop — ‘Be There Still,,’ ‘Awuke,’  and ‘Funds‘ — each giving fans a taste of what’s to come.

Sharing the tracklist on Instagram, he wrote:

“Legacy is not what you leave behind, but what you breathe into the future. 72 hours away! Thank you for the love & support.”

Adding to the momentum, Davido is currently on his ‘5IVE’ city tour, hitting Los Angeles, New York (where he linked up with the Chess in Slums kids), Atlanta, Paris, and London.

Click below to see the full tracklist.

 

