Teniola Aladese Shows You How to Rock Your Little Red Dress with Flair

Davido Drops the '5IVE' Tracklist With Features From Chike, Victoria Monét, Chris Brown & More

Priscilla Ojo Walked In & Was Met with the Sweetest Bridal Shower Surprise | Watch Video

Eniola Ajao & Zubby Michael Understood the Assignment in These Owambe Photos

Obi Cubana's 50th Was All About Love, Fashion & Fabulous Photos with Eby Lush

'Owambe Thieves' Debuts with Glam, Culture and Lagos-Style Grandeur | See Photos

'After 30' Starring Damilola Adegbite, Beverly Naya & More Premieres at NollywoodWeek Paris | Watch the Trailer

It's a Boy! Dami Elebe and Emeka Emodi Are Officially Mum & Dad

Do You Know Ajoke Silva Has Played RMD's Daughter, Wife & Mother? A True Nollywood Legacy

5 Days, 5 Looks: Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux's Pre-Wedding Rollout is a Whole Mood

eniola Aladese’s little red dress is everything we need for our next night out.
Thinking of giving your little black dress a break? Well, why not switch things up with a little red dress instead?

Whether it’s a cocktail party, date night, girls’ night out, a gala, brunch with the squad or you just want to feel fabulous for no particular reason — a little red dress always delivers. And if you’re wondering how to rock it right, take style notes from Nollywood’s own Teniola Aladese.

Teniola stepped out in a stunning little red dress with long sleeves and tie details at the cuffs. The neckline features a flattering V-shape with a chic geometric cutout just below the bust. Fitted through the bodice, the dress softly drapes at the waist and hips, creating a chic silhouette. She paired the look with gold heeled sandals that subtly complemented her blond hair, and just like that, she served some diva energy.

Tempted to give that red dress in your wardrobe a chance? Scroll through to see how Teniola styled hers in the photos below.

 

