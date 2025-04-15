Teniola Aladese Shows You How to Rock Your Little Red Dress with Flair

Thinking of giving your little black dress a break? Well, why not switch things up with a little red dress instead?

Whether it’s a cocktail party, date night, girls’ night out, a gala, brunch with the squad or you just want to feel fabulous for no particular reason — a little red dress always delivers. And if you’re wondering how to rock it right, take style notes from Nollywood’s own Teniola Aladese.

Teniola stepped out in a stunning little red dress with long sleeves and tie details at the cuffs. The neckline features a flattering V-shape with a chic geometric cutout just below the bust. Fitted through the bodice, the dress softly drapes at the waist and hips, creating a chic silhouette. She paired the look with gold heeled sandals that subtly complemented her blond hair, and just like that, she served some diva energy.

Tempted to give that red dress in your wardrobe a chance? Scroll through to see how Teniola styled hers in the photos below.