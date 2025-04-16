Dimma Umeh’s Latest Vlog Shows Just How Beautiful a Nigerian Wedding Can Be

We’re loving all the new videos from Dimma Umeh as she settles back into YouTube. Even though this is just her second video since her return, it already feels like we’re catching up with an old friend.

Her first vlog, shared a few days ago, gave us a glimpse into her civil wedding prep. Think outfit planning, soft glam moments and all the calm-before-the-storm vibes. But this new video takes things up a notch.

Dimma walks us through the full experience of her traditional wedding, starting with her fittings for every major look, the maiden look, the wine-carrying look and her final outfit as a bride. Each fitting is a story on its own, with designs from Veekee James, House of Dova, Marvee, Elizabeth and Lace, and Mazelle. There’s also a closer look at the traditional ceremony itself, the energy, the family moments and all the joy in between.

She then shares how her bridal shower came together, before taking us into the white wedding prep, fittings for her ceremony gown, reception look and after-party outfit. One of the most moving parts of the video is a quiet morning moment with her mum, who prays for her before she walks down the aisle.

For brides-to-be, you’ll definitely want to grab a pen because there are so many stunning ideas for your own big day. But even if you’re just a fan of love stories, this vlog is sure to warm your heart.

Grab your popcorn and let Dimma take you through her wedding bliss.