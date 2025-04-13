Connect with us

Get in Here! Dimma Umeh’s Wedding Prep Vlog Is Full of Style & Sweet Moments

Dimma Umeh is back on YouTube and she’s sharing the beautiful moments from her dreamy wedding journey.
Who else has missed watching Dimma Umeh on YouTube? We definitely have, and if you’re reading this, you’re likely one of the many fans who’ve longed to see the beauty, lifestyle and fashion creator back on screen. Since getting married last year, and having a truly stunning wedding, Dimma has understandably taken some time off. Planning a wedding takes a lot of energy, and the break was well deserved.

Now she’s back with a new vlog, catching us up on everything that’s happened since her last video. She started by sharing how much she’s missed being online and how often she’s been told she’s been missed too. In this latest vlog, she walks us through her entire wedding journey: from fittings for her first and second civil looks to consultations for her white wedding, makeupvenue selection, the civil ceremony and reception.

There’s more. Final fittings for her formal outfit, a casual outfit shoot, a formal shoot, and her traditional outfit shoot. Every detail is thoughtful and beautiful, and it’s the kind of content that’ll keep you glued to your screen.

You might even pick up a few ideas for your own wedding prep.

Watch below.

