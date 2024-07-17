Dimma Umeh Says “I Do!” See Stunning Photos from Her Civil Wedding

Beauty, lifestyle and fashion digital creator, Dimma Umeh has tied the knot with her partner in a beautiful civil wedding ceremony. Sharing stunning photos from the special ceremony, which took place on a Thursday afternoon, Dimma expressed her joy and gratitude, saying,

Got legally married to my lover last month. Everything was beautiful and went just as we’d hoped. It was the civil wedding of my dreams tbh and I’m grateful to God for how perfect it was. 🤍 2/4 done ❤️

The couple, who got engaged in a heartwarming proposal at Ghana’s Safari Valley Resort last October, are now anticipating their traditional and church wedding ceremonies. We can’t wait to see the beautiful photos and videos from those celebrations too.

See photos from their civil wedding below:

See their introduction ceremony photos: