Sarah and Alex's Ghanaian Trad Was Love and Culture in Full Display

This Clip of Mr Eazi Dancing While Temi Watches Is the Relationship Vibe We All Want

Veekee James & Femi Atere Step Out Like a Fashion Editorial Every Single Time

Dayo Akinbode: A Heartfelt Tribute to My Husband at 75

All Thanks to an Aunt, Annie and Nnanna Found Love!

Real Warri Pikin Pulled Off the Sweetest Baby Reveal on Father's Day

Obi Cubana & Lush Eby Are 17 Years Strong and Still Loving Out Loud

Made Kuti’s Birthday Message to Nedo Is the Kind of Romance We Crave

Weddings, Fashion & Fairytales! Catch Up on All the Exciting Features in #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Obi Cubana & Lush Eby Are Giving Us All the Feels with Their Anniversary Countdown

Sarah and Alex’s Ghanaian Trad Was Love and Culture in Full Display

Published

1 hour ago

 on

If you are a lover of love and culture, we are giving you a virtual pass to experience Sarah and Alex’s colourful Ghanaian wedding.

They showed up for their big day rocking vibrant kente outfits that stood out beautifully. Surrounded by family and friends, they celebrated their love in the most culturally rich way. From the radiant colours to the joyful energy, every moment was a beautiful ode to love and culture. Sarah and Alex’s wedding video was indeed beautiful to watch and we bet you’ll love it as much as we did.

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Videography @maxwelljennings

 

 

