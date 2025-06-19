Connect with us

This Clip of Mr Eazi Dancing While Temi Watches Is the Relationship Vibe We All Want

Mr Eazi dancing while Temi Otedola admires him quietly is the sweetest thing you’ll see today, and we’ve got all the details.
8 hours ago

We’re not saying Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola are the cutest celebrity couple on the planet, but have you seen this video?

In the clip, Mr Eazi is living his best life in a sharp suit, dancing to “Super Fuji” by Oshamo — yes, the one that starts with “You’re my only woman, you’re my only bae.” He’s fully in the groove, matching the beat with all the confidence in the world.

And while he’s working the dance floor (okay, maybe it’s just a room, but still), there’s Temi. Quietly watching from the corner, arms relaxed, eyes locked on her man like he’s the only person in the world. It’s the kind of look that makes you believe in movie-level love again.

And just when you think the moment couldn’t get any better, Eazi whips off his jacket, spins it in the air, and lets it drop like he’s performing at a fashion week afterparty. We’re obsessed.

They’ve shared moments like this before, often linked to music, but this little clip is giving wholesome, romantic, and just the right amount of drama. More of this, please.

@mreazi Gbemidebe!!! @official_oshamo ♬ Gobe fuji – official_oshamo

