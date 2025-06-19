Tyla’s Cheeky Answer to Her Wildest DM Will Make You Love Her Even More

Tyla truly has such a lovely spirit and a warm, playful personality and if you need proof, just watch her on The Jennifer Hudson Show. When Jennifer surprised her with a cheeky question about the wildest DM she’s ever received, there was a twist: if she couldn’t answer, she’d have to break into a dance.

Tyla laughed and replied, “I don’t think I can say it on TV,” then jumped straight into a little dance. We’re not entirely sure how much of it qualified as a breakdance, but it had us smiling and moving along with her. The moment was light, cheeky, and very Tyla.

That wasn’t the only question she had to navigate. When asked to describe her love life in three words—or do a belly dance instead—Tyla didn’t hesitate. Counting cheekily on her fingers, she said, “my love life.” It caught everyone off guard, even Jennifer, who laughed and said, “She got us with that one!”

And then came the final challenge: to strike some Vogue-inspired poses. Tyla went all in, serving angles, switching sides, and even throwing in a dance move or two as she posed. She brought the energy, the charm, and just the right amount of sass.

It was one of those moments that reminded us why we love watching Tyla. She’s fun, quick-witted, and full of life.

Watch the clip below.