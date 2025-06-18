Connect with us

Joeboy Releases the Rooftop Visuals for “Abena” Off His “Viva Lavida” Album

Joeboy releases the music video for “Abena,” the second track off his Viva Lavida album, while on his Lavida World Tour.
Joeboy is currently on his Lavida World Tour, bringing the magic of his music to fans across the globe with vibrant live performances. But guess what? That hasn’t stopped the Afropop star from treating us to something extra.

He’s just dropped the visuals for “Abena,” the second track off his latest album “Viva Lavida,” which was released in March this year.

The song captures themes of desire, admiration, and that electric feeling of connection. With playful lyrics and rhythmic energy, Joeboy paints a picture of his attraction to a woman named Abena, especially drawn to how she moves when she dances.

“Abena” is all about that spark—the thrill of a moment, the joy found in rhythm and motion, and the celebration of someone who fully owns their presence. It’s a feel-good anthem with cultural flavour and charm, and the video brings all of this to life perfectly.

Set on a rooftop, the video features Joeboy and a group of dancers busting some seriously groovy moves.

Watch the video below.

