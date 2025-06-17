Mr Eazi in Burgundy Velvet is the Whole Moment at the “F1: The Movie” Premiere

Mr Eazi looked calm, cool and incredibly stylish in a burgundy velvet suit at the world premiere of “F1: The Movie.” You remember the film, right? The 2025 American sports drama starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, with F1 legend Lewis Hamilton also on board as a producer.

It turns out Mr Eazi, along with Nigerian music stars Burna Boy, Darkoo and Obongjayar, contributed to the film’s official soundtrack, adding a strong West African presence to one of the year’s most anticipated releases.

For the premiere, Mr Eazi brought his A-game in a rich burgundy velvet suit that had a futuristic edge with a slightly avant-garde twist. The suit was sharp and structured, making a bold style statement while still feeling refined.

He paired it with matching burgundy gloves and a silver chain detail clipped to the side of his trousers. Just enough to add a bit of attitude without drawing too much attention. The wide-leg trousers were well-cut and flowed neatly over shiny black loafers that tied the look together with a polished finish.

This wasn’t your average red carpet outfit. It was bold, confident and intentional.

“Proud to have made an original highlife song for this movie “Attention”. The movie and track out June 27th,” Mr Eazi shared in his caption alongside the photos.

See his photos below