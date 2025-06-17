Big Changes Ahead! The GRAMMYs Introduce Best Album Cover & Traditional Country Categories for 2026

The GRAMMY Awards are getting a refresh in 2026, with the Recording Academy introducing two brand new categories: Best Traditional Country Album and Best Album Cover. This exciting update, announced by music-news.com, reflects the ever-evolving musical landscape and aims to honour a broader spectrum of creative talent.

These additions also bring fresh excitement for fans and creators alike. Whether you’re a country enthusiast or a vinyl lover drawn to striking visuals, the new categories invite a broader audience to see themselves reflected on music’s biggest stage.

“Whether you’re a country fan or a vinyl collector who loves stunning album covers, there’s a new GRAMMY category with your name on it,” the Recording Academy teased.

Speaking to GRAMMY.com, CEO Harvey Mason jr. explained the motivation behind the changes: “Each year during our Awards & Nominations review, our focus is on refining our rules, uncovering anything that is no longer working, and ensuring we are celebrating our creative community in the most meaningful way,” he said.

“I’m thrilled that many of this year’s changes … allow us to honour even more creators. That’s always a positive outcome for me. But even more importantly, these are much-needed updates that ensure those who are making significant contributions to the musical process are properly recognised and have the opportunity to be celebrated on Music’s Biggest Night.”

One of the most notable additions is Best Album Cover, a category that acknowledges the power of visual storytelling in today’s digital-first world. “In today’s digital world, album covers are arguably more impactful than ever,” Mason jr. continued.

“Their cultural significance is undeniable. That’s one of the reasons members of the art director community and our Awards & Nominations members felt [the Best Album Cover] category was necessary. The Packaging Field has always thrived, but we expect this to be one of our most inclusive categories to date.”

The country genre is also receiving a more nuanced platform. The existing Best Country Album category will now be renamed Best Contemporary Country Album, making room for the newly established Best Traditional Country Album. This shift acknowledges the genre’s ongoing evolution and also the resurgence of its roots.

“Country music has evolved in a major way over the past decade, with traditional country experiencing a massive resurgence, growing in popularity and volume,” Mason jr. said. “This action by our members now opens the door for us to celebrate more artists and a wider range of music. By adding this new Category and renaming the Country Album Category, we’re creating more space for all the diverse artists who are shaping the future of country music.”

These changes come on the heels of a landmark 2025 GRAMMYs ceremony. Kendrick Lamar took home five awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Not Like Us.” Meanwhile, Tems took home award (her second Grammy win) for Best African Music Performance for her hit “Love Me JeJe,” and Beyoncé made history with her long-awaited Album of the Year win for “Cowboy Carter,” which she dedicated to trailblazing country artist Linda Martell.

The 2026 GRAMMYs will take place on Sunday, February 1 in Los Angeles, with nominations set to be announced on Friday, November 7, 2025.