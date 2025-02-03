Connect with us

BN TV Music Scoop

Beyoncé's Shocked Reaction to Historic Grammy Country Album Win Goes Viral

BN TV Music

Tems Wins 2nd Grammy for "Love Me JeJe" at the 67th Annual Grammys

BN TV Music Scoop

Angélique Kidjo Opens Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony with a Powerful Performance

BN TV Music

Theophilus Sunday Releases "Banquet" Music Video: A Message of Devotion

BN TV

MC Lively Talks Family, Religion & Life-Altering Moments with Amanda Dara

BN TV Music

Nathaniel Bassey’s "You Are Good" Is a Song of Gratitude & Prophetic Promise | Watch

BN TV Cuisine

Homemade Pepperoni Pizza, Anyone? Let Sisi Yemmie Guide You

BN TV Cuisine

A Chicken and Broccoli Stir-Fry That's Fast, Flavourful & Just What You Need

BN TV Movies Movies & TV

What Happens When Yomi’s Past Comes Knocking? Find Out in Episode 8 of "A Heart on the Line"

BN TV Music

Ghanaian Rapper TeePhlow Makes His Comeback with New Track "Resurrection"

BN TV

Beyoncé’s Shocked Reaction to Historic Grammy Country Album Win Goes Viral

Beyoncé made history at the 67th Grammys by becoming the first Black woman to win Best Country Album for “Cowboy Carter.” Her shocked reaction, captured on camera, went viral as she took in the historic moment alongside daughter Blue Ivy.
Avatar photo

Published

19 mins ago

 on

Photo Credit: Bey Legion/X

Beyoncé just made history again, winning Best Country Album at the 67th Grammy Awards for her groundbreaking “Cowboy Carter.” As she took to the stage, she was full of gratitude, saying, “I just want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer for all of the hard work.”

The moment her name was called, Beyoncé looked completely stunned. Her eyes widened, and she spread her hands as if to ask, What’s happening? She glanced left and right, still in disbelief, while the audience erupted in cheers. For a few seconds, she remained seated, taking it all in, until Blue Ivy gave her a nudge. That was all the encouragement she needed. With a smile, she stood up, surrounded by cheers from the people around her, including Jay-Z, and made her way to the stage with Blue Ivy by her side.

In her acceptance speech, Beyoncé took a moment to honour Linda Martell, a trailblazer in country music, saying, “I want to dedicate this to Ms. Linda Martell. I hope we keep pushing forward, opening doors.”

With this award, Beyoncé became the first Black woman to win Best Country Album at the Grammys.

Watch the priceless moment she heard her name and her reaction below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ESSENCE (@essence)

Watch her acceptance speech below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php