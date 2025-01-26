Just a Week to Go! Here’s How to Catch All the Action at the Grammys

In just a week’s time, the 67th Annual Grammy Awards will light up our screens, and you know what that means—it’s time to get those viewing party plans in full swing! And, as always, we’ve got you covered. So, sit back, relax, and let us help you plan for music’s biggest night.

This year, we’re rooting for our Nigerian stars who’ve made us proud, earning well-deserved nominations at the Grammys. From Tems, Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido to Asake, Lojay, Rema, and first-time nominee Yemi Alade, these incredible talents are flying the flag high for the continent.

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards is set to take place on Sunday, 2nd February, at the iconic Crypto.com Arena (formerly known as the Staples Centre) in downtown Los Angeles. And guess who’s returning to host? None other than Trevor Noah. Get ready for a night of laughter, music, and unforgettable moments as the ace comedian takes the stage once again.

When are this year’s Grammy Awards?

The Grammys will air on Sunday, 2nd February, running from 8:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. EST (that’s 2 a.m. to 5: 30 a.m. WAT) or 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PST.

Where can I watch or stream it?

The event will be broadcast live on CBS, and you can also catch it on streaming platforms like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV if they’re part of your subscription lineup.

For those with Paramount+, the ceremony will be available to stream the day after.

But that’s not all—there’s even more exclusive content! The Recording Academy will livestream red carpet arrivals, interviews, and behind-the-scenes moments at live.GRAMMY.com.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press is stepping in with a three-hour red carpet show filled with interviews and a closer look at the evening’s fashion. You can watch this live on YouTube or over at APNews.com.

Who’s performing at the Grammys?

This year’s line-up promises performances from a diverse group of artists, including Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter, RAYE, Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Shakira, and Teddy Swims.