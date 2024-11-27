“I felt seen, it’s a good time to be alive”: Yemi Alade on Her First Grammy Nomination

“It feels like a miracle has happened in my life, and it’s a good time to be alive,” Yemi Alade said, reflecting on her first Grammy nomination for the song “Tomorrow.” She shared these thoughts during a conversation with Larry Madowo at the 15th-anniversary event of CNN’s African Voices in Lagos, a series that highlights changemakers across the African continent.

When Larry asked how it felt to reach this milestone after more than a decade of making music, Yemi’s response was deeply emotional and inspiring. “I almost thought this moment might never come,” she admitted.

“I felt seen because it also gave me reassurance that anybody out there can become anything. You just have to believe and not stop—even if the world wants you to stop, don’t stop.”

Yemi’s words were matched by her striking appearance at the event. She wore a vibrant yellow gown, paired with an African-inspired hairstyle that beautifully echoed her passion for African culture.

Listen to Yemi’s conversation with Larry below.