Connect with us

BN TV Music

Davido Talks Collaborations, New Music & Gives a Sweet Shout-Out to Chioma on Baller Alert

BN TV Events Movies Style Weddings

Denzel & Pauletta Washington Redefine Chic Red Carpet Style at Gladiator II Premiere

BN TV Music

Femi Kuti Takes on Corruption in New Song "Politics Don Expose Them"

BN TV Music

Ayra Starr Joins Coldplay Tour in New Zealand – Watch Her "Commas" Performance

BN TV Music

Coco Jones Brings Christmas Feels Early with “Call on Christmas” Visualiser

BN TV Sweet Spot

"I Love You. Truly, Madly, Deeply! Adesua & Banky Wellington Celebrate 7 Years with Sweet Words & Videos

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Veekee James Atere Stuns in a Gorgeous Ensemble from Wanni Fuga's Latest Collection

BN TV Music

Sneakers, R&B and Afrobeats: Tiwa Savage Keeps it Real on Kick Game

BN TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Hey Softies! Simi & Adekunle Gold’s Daughter Deja’s Mini Vlog is Too Cute

BN TV Music

Ntokozo Mbambo & Nathaniel Bassey Deliver Powerful Worship in "Before Your Throne" Music Video

BN TV

Davido Talks Collaborations, New Music & Gives a Sweet Shout-Out to Chioma on Baller Alert

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

In a recent chat with Baller Alert, Davido talked about his music collaborations, upcoming projects, and even took a moment to give a sweet shoutout to his wife, Chioma Adeleke.

When it came to his collaboration with Chris Brown on the hit track “Sensational,” Davido revealed how their process works. The duo often records multiple songs before picking the one that feels right. This time, Chris was the one who said, “This is the one!” And he wasn’t wrong—the track is now up for a Grammy nomination in the “Best African Music Performance” category.

Davido kept the excitement rolling as he talked about his latest single, “Awuke,” describing it as a vibe that represents “everything good in life.” But that’s not all—he also teased his next banger, “Funds,” featuring Odumodublvck and Chike.

Before signing off, he made sure to give a special mention to his wife, Chioma, leaving everyone with a warm smile.

Watch the full conversation below:

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php