Davido Talks Collaborations, New Music & Gives a Sweet Shout-Out to Chioma on Baller Alert

In a recent chat with Baller Alert, Davido talked about his music collaborations, upcoming projects, and even took a moment to give a sweet shoutout to his wife, Chioma Adeleke.

When it came to his collaboration with Chris Brown on the hit track “Sensational,” Davido revealed how their process works. The duo often records multiple songs before picking the one that feels right. This time, Chris was the one who said, “This is the one!” And he wasn’t wrong—the track is now up for a Grammy nomination in the “Best African Music Performance” category.

Davido kept the excitement rolling as he talked about his latest single, “Awuke,” describing it as a vibe that represents “everything good in life.” But that’s not all—he also teased his next banger, “Funds,” featuring Odumodublvck and Chike.

Before signing off, he made sure to give a special mention to his wife, Chioma, leaving everyone with a warm smile.

