Connect with us

BN TV Music

Watch Asake Bring His Cool Vibes to “Uhh Yeah” Music Video

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Action, Comedy & Chaos: Watch the Teaser for AY’s "The Waiter" Starring Shaffy Bello, Deyemi Okanlawon & Regina Daniels

BN TV Music

Davido Talks Collaborations, New Music & Gives a Sweet Shout-Out to Chioma on Baller Alert

BN TV Events Movies Style Weddings

Denzel & Pauletta Washington Redefine Chic Red Carpet Style at Gladiator II Premiere

BN TV Music

Femi Kuti Takes on Corruption in New Song "Politics Don Expose Them"

BN TV Music

Ayra Starr Joins Coldplay Tour in New Zealand – Watch Her "Commas" Performance

BN TV Music

Coco Jones Brings Christmas Feels Early with “Call on Christmas” Visualiser

BN TV Sweet Spot

"I Love You. Truly, Madly, Deeply! Adesua & Banky Wellington Celebrate 7 Years with Sweet Words & Videos

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Veekee James Atere Stuns in a Gorgeous Ensemble from Wanni Fuga's Latest Collection

BN TV Music

Sneakers, R&B and Afrobeats: Tiwa Savage Keeps it Real on Kick Game

BN TV

Watch Asake Bring His Cool Vibes to “Uhh Yeah” Music Video

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Get ready to dance ’cause Asake just dropped the visuals for “Uhh Yeah,” the eleventh track from his “Lungu Boy” album, and trust us—it’s the ultimate vibe for your day. The video kicks off with a playful scene of a boy and girl nodding to the beat, setting the stage before Asake bursts in with his unmistakable energy and charisma.

Packed with feel-good vibes, “Uhh Yeah” is all about carefree living, celebrating success, and embracing the joys of life. It’s one of the highlights from “Lungu Boy,” an album stacked with collaborations featuring global heavyweights like Wizkid, Stormzy, and Travis Scott.

Adding to the album’s momentum, Asake is also riding high on a Grammy nomination for “Best African Music Performance” with Wizkid for their explosive collaboration “MMS.”

Dive into the world of “Uhh Yeah” and let the rhythm take over—watch the video below!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php