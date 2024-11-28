Watch Asake Bring His Cool Vibes to “Uhh Yeah” Music Video

Get ready to dance ’cause Asake just dropped the visuals for “Uhh Yeah,” the eleventh track from his “Lungu Boy” album, and trust us—it’s the ultimate vibe for your day. The video kicks off with a playful scene of a boy and girl nodding to the beat, setting the stage before Asake bursts in with his unmistakable energy and charisma.

Packed with feel-good vibes, “Uhh Yeah” is all about carefree living, celebrating success, and embracing the joys of life. It’s one of the highlights from “Lungu Boy,” an album stacked with collaborations featuring global heavyweights like Wizkid, Stormzy, and Travis Scott.

Adding to the album’s momentum, Asake is also riding high on a Grammy nomination for “Best African Music Performance” with Wizkid for their explosive collaboration “MMS.”

Dive into the world of “Uhh Yeah” and let the rhythm take over—watch the video below!