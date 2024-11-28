Action, Comedy & Chaos: Watch the Teaser for AY’s “The Waiter” Starring Shaffy Bello, Deyemi Okanlawon & Regina Daniels

The holidays are about to get a whole lot more exciting. Richard Ayodeji Makun, also known as AY, has just released the teaser for his highly anticipated movie “The Waiter,” set to hit cinemas in Nigeria, Ghana, and Liberia on December 20th.

The action-packed film follows a waiter unexpectedly gets caught in the middle of a hotel invasion, leading to a chaotic and thrilling adventure.

Directed by Toka McBaror, “The Waiter“ stars Shaffy Bello, Deyemi Okanlawon, Regina Daniels, Rahama Sadau, Williams Uchemba, Toke Makinwa, and more. This movie is definitely on our Nollywood watchlist for the holidays this December.

Watch the teaser below