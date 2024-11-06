Nollywood Brings the Holiday Vibes: 6 New Films for Your December Watchlist

The holiday season is almost here, and you know what that means, it’s time for family, fun, and films. Nollywood isn’t holding back this December, serving up a mix of sequels, beloved classics, fresh new stories, and plenty of drama and laughter to keep us entertained.

Fan-favourites like Funke Akindele’s “Everybody Loves Jenifa” and Toyin Abraham’s “Alakada! Bad and Boujee” are making their way back to our screens, alongside other exciting projects that promise to be unforgettable. Whether you love romance, culture, or comedy, there’s something for everyone this season.

Here are six Nigerian movies premiering this December, arranged by release date, to help you plan your watchlist:

“Everybody Loves Jenifa” – Release Date: December 13 (Cinema)

Funke Akindele is back with a new chapter of Jenifa’s story in “Everybody Loves Jenifa.” This time, we’re in for another hilarious journey as Jenifa tackles life’s challenges with her usual charm and determination–even when her bad English gets in the way.

Funke Akindele isn’t just directing—she’s bringing the vibes with an incredible cast featuring Nancy Isime, Layi Wasabi, Stan Nze, Bisola Aiyeola, Jackie Appiah, Patience Ozokwor, Chimezie Imo, and Falz. We also caught up with the cast for some exclusive gist—think behind-the-scenes laughs and the moments they’re most excited for you to see when it drops in cinemas on December 13th.

“Seven Doors” – Release Date: December 13 (Netflix)

Femi Adebayo goes deep into culture and history with “Seven Doors,” his directorial debut. This limited series takes us back to the 18th and 19th centuries, telling the story of a Yoruba king (played by Femi) and his Igbo queen (Chioma Akpotha). Their union symbolises peace, but challenges arise when a Hausa investor shakes up the kingdom’s traditions.

With themes of love, betrayal, and restitution, and a cast including Adebayo Salami, Ronke Oshodi, Muyiwa Ademola, Jide Kosoko, Aisha Lawal, Yinka Quadri, and Gabriel Afolayan, among others, this series promises a rich, cultural experience for viewers.

“Thin Line” – Release Date: December 13 (Cinema)

Mercy Aigbe’s “Thin Line” is another must-watch this season. While the plot is still under wraps, the star-studded cast—including Iyabo Ojo, The Cute Abiola, Nkechi Blessing, and Daniella Peters—is enough to get fans excited. Directed by Akay Mason and produced by Mercy herself, this movie is sure to keep you entertained.

“Christmas in Lagos” – Release Date: December 20 (Prime Video)

If you love holiday romance, Jade Osiberu’s “Christmas in Lagos” will warm your heart. The movie captures the energy of Lagos during Detty December, featuring a mix of parties, love stories, and family drama.

The plot follows Fiyin (Teniola Aladese), who believes her best friend Elo (Shalom Obiago) is her soulmate—until he proposes to someone else. Meanwhile, Shaffy Bello’s character navigates a love triangle involving RMD and Wale Ojo. With a cast that includes Angel Anosike and appearances by Waje, Ayra Starr, and Adekunle Gold, this is a celebration of love, music, and Lagos vibes.

“Alakada! Bad and Boujee” – Release Date: December 20 (Cinema)

Toyin Abraham continues the fan-favourite “Alakada” series with “Alakada! Bad and Boujee.” This marks the fifth instalment in the comedy series, which began in 2009. The story follows Yetunde (Toyin), a young woman from a poor background with an inferiority complex who makes up stories and lies about her financial and social status to fit in with the crowd.

Building on the success of previous films like “Alakada Reloaded “and “Fate of Alakada: The Party Planner,” this sequel promises even more laughs and mischief.

“The Waiter” – Release Date: December 20 (Cinema)

AY Makun is back on the big screen with “The Waiter,” a new film directed by Toka McBaror, the film stars Deyemi Okanlawon, Boma Akpore, Regina Daniels, Bucci Franklin, Rahama Sadau, Toke Makinwa, Willaims Uchemba, Shaffy Bello, and others.