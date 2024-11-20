The Holidays Just Got Better with the Trailer for Jade Osiberu’s “Christmas in Lagos” | Watch

Safe to say Christmas is about to get even more exciting! Jade Osiberu has just released the trailer for her upcoming film, “Christmas in Lagos,” set to debut on Prime Video on December 20th. From the trailer, it’s clear we’re in for a treat.

The film follows multiple characters navigating love, relationships, and self-discovery during the festive season. Fiyin (Teniola Aladese), recovering from heartbreak, believes her best friend Elo (Shalom Obiago) might be her soulmate. However, things get complicated when Elo returns from New York, ready to propose to his secret girlfriend, Yagazie (Angel Anosike).

Meanwhile, 59-year-old Gbemi (Shaffy Bello) is torn between her longtime boyfriend (Wale Ojo) and her high school sweetheart (Richard Mofe-Damijo). There’s also Ivie (Rayxia Ojo), who comes home to Lagos from London for the holidays, dreaming of the perfect “Detty December” experience, only to find herself falling for Ajani (Ladipoe).

Sharing the trailer, Jade said,

So proud to present to you the trailer for my new film 💕. Grateful to everyone who worked on this film, our amazing cast and super talented crew. We set out to make a film that shows Lagos (and Naija) off in its full Detty December glory and when the film is out in exactly a month from today, I think you guys will be really proud of the film 💕

The holiday romance showcases a talented Nollywood cast, including Shaffy Bello, Wale Ojo, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), Shalom C. Obiago, Rayxia Ojo, Teniola Aladese, Angel Anosike, and Folu Storms. The film also features top Afrobeats stars such as Waje, Adekunle Gold, Ayra Starr, and Ladipoe.

Watch the trailer of “Christmas in Lagos” below

