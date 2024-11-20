Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood

The Holidays Just Got Better with the Trailer for Jade Osiberu’s "Christmas in Lagos" | Watch

Movies & TV Style

Tiwa Savage Channels Dorothy, Real Warri Pikin Glitters & Hilda Baci Keeps it Sleek at the "Wicked" Premiere | See Photos

BN TV Movies & TV

Denzel Washington on The Moment He Left Auditions Behind: “It’s Been About 40 Years"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Femi Adebayo’s Directorial Debut "Seven Doors" Explores Kingship & Family Dynamics | Watch Trailer

Movies & TV Music

Cynthia Erivo Discusses "Wicked" & Her Relationship with Ariana Grande in ELLE's Hollywood Issue

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

What's New with Jenifa? Watch the Exciting Teaser for "Everybody Loves Jenifa"

BN TV Movies & TV

"The Smart Money Woman Season 2": Zuri’s Birthday, New Roles & Surprising Twists in Episodes 5 & 6

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Rita Dominic Stars in Shirley Frimpong-Manso’s "Two of a Kind" | Watch Trailer

BN TV Movies & TV

Mavin Records Debuts Short Film "Chapter EX" Starring Tomi Ojo & Deji Osikoya | Watch Now

Movies & TV Nollywood

Stan Nze, Uzor Arukwe & Omowunmi Dada Star in Tosin Igho's Mystical Thriller “Suspicion” | Watch Trailer

Movies & TV

The Holidays Just Got Better with the Trailer for Jade Osiberu’s “Christmas in Lagos” | Watch

Avatar photo

Published

8 mins ago

 on

Safe to say Christmas is about to get even more exciting! Jade Osiberu has just released the trailer for her upcoming film, “Christmas in Lagos,” set to debut on Prime Video on December 20th. From the trailer, it’s clear we’re in for a treat.

The film follows multiple characters navigating love, relationships, and self-discovery during the festive season. Fiyin (Teniola Aladese), recovering from heartbreak, believes her best friend Elo (Shalom Obiago) might be her soulmate. However, things get complicated when Elo returns from New York, ready to propose to his secret girlfriend, Yagazie (Angel Anosike).

Meanwhile, 59-year-old Gbemi (Shaffy Bello) is torn between her longtime boyfriend (Wale Ojo) and her high school sweetheart (Richard Mofe-Damijo). There’s also Ivie (Rayxia Ojo), who comes home to Lagos from London for the holidays, dreaming of the perfect “Detty December” experience, only to find herself falling for Ajani (Ladipoe).

Sharing the trailer, Jade said,

So proud to present to you the trailer for my new film 💕. Grateful to everyone who worked on this film, our amazing cast and super talented crew.

We set out to make a film that shows Lagos (and Naija) off in its full Detty December glory and when the film is out in exactly a month from today, I think you guys will be really proud of the film 💕

The holiday romance showcases a talented Nollywood cast, including Shaffy Bello, Wale Ojo, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), Shalom C. Obiago, Rayxia Ojo, Teniola Aladese, Angel Anosike, and Folu Storms. The film also features top Afrobeats stars such as Waje, Adekunle Gold, Ayra Starr, and Ladipoe.

Watch the trailer of “Christmas in Lagos” below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jade Osiberu (@jadeosiberu)

Swipe to see behind-the-scenes photos of  “Christmas in Lagos”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jade Osiberu (@jadeosiberu)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php