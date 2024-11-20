Joel Kachi Benson’s “Mothers of Chibok” Screens Today at the Annual Documentary Film Festival in New York

Today, Joel Kachi Benson’s new documentary, “Mothers of Chibok,” will be screened at the Village East by Angelika as part of the ongoing Doc NYC film festival. This marks the film’s second screening, following its world premiere over the weekend.

“Mothers of Chibok” tells the deeply moving stories of four mothers from Chibok, a town in northeastern Nigeria where 276 schoolgirls were kidnapped a decade ago. Through the lens of their daily lives, the film highlights how these women have rebuilt, focusing on farming and creating brighter futures for their families.

Announcing the premiere on Instagram, Joel shared:

Mothers of Chibok, a beautiful portrait of courage and hope, makes its World Premiere at #docnycfest. I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done and the team that came together to bring it to life. This isn’t just a film. It’s a campaign. And it starts today.

Joel’s work doesn’t merely revisit the tragedy; it shines a light on the mothers’ strength and hope. Of the 276 girls abducted, 59 managed to escape, 103 were freed, but more than 100 are still missing. While the world’s attention has moved on, this film reminds us that the impact of the event is far from over.

This new documentary also builds on the legacy of Joel’s previous work, “Daughters of Chibok,” which won the Lion Award in the Virtual Reality category at the Venice Film Festival in 2019. With “Mothers of Chibok,” he deepens the conversation about resilience, loss, and hope.

Watch a snippet of the documentary below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joel Kachi Benson (@kachibenson)