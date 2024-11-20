Aswad Film Festival Launches with Spotlight on Black American, European, and African Cinema

The first-ever Aswad Film Festival is set to take place in Dubai from January 24 – 26, 2025, celebrating Black American, European, and African cinema while spotlighting the rapidly growing film industries on a global platform.

This pioneering festival aims to showcase the richness and diversity of storytelling in Black American, European, and African cinema through a vibrant programme that includes screenings of 12 outstanding feature films, industry roundtables, panels, workshops, and networking events.

Attendees can look forward to live music performances, a glamorous red carpet event, and a gala dinner, culminating in an exclusive yacht excursion.



Chukwuma Jason Njoku, an African technology and entertainment entrepreneur and Aswad Film Festival Chair, expressed his enthusiasm, saying:

“Aswad is not just a film festival; it’s a celebration of our stories and our culture. We aim to create a platform that amplifies Black voices in cinema while fostering connections within the industry. The Black American, European, and African film industries are experiencing unprecedented growth, and it’s time we had a world-class festival to showcase our talents.”

Aswad is focused on four key pillars: creative and commercial sustainability, cross-continent and global connectedness, reasserting African control of their own stories in the new anti-DEI world, and the celebration of Black excellence. These pillars underscore the festival’s commitment to not only showcasing Black American, European, and African cinema but also empowering filmmakers and industry professionals to thrive in the global marketplace.

Recent data underscores the festival’s relevance in today’s entertainment landscape. In the United States, films with casts that were 31% to 40% people of colour were the most successful at the box office in 2023. However, there is still work to be done, as Black actors play only 11% of leading film roles, despite making up 13.4% of the US population.

The African film industry itself is experiencing significant growth, with a 2022 UNESCO report noting substantial increases in production, though emphasising the need for infrastructure investment.

Netflix reported over 126 million views for top African titles in 2023, highlighting the increasing global interest in African narratives. MultiChoice produced over 6,500 hours of local content in the past year, while Showmax experienced a remarkable 50% customer base growth in 2024.

Njoku added, “With Aswad, we’re creating a space where filmmakers, industry professionals, and cinema lovers can come together to celebrate and elevate black voices in storytelling. We’re not just showcasing films; we’re building bridges and opening doors for collaboration on a global scale.”

The festival comes at a time when the industry is recognizing the financial value of diversity. A recent study estimates that addressing racial inequities in the film and TV industry could unlock more than $10 billion in annual revenues, equivalent to a 7% expansion in baseline industry revenues.

“As we embark on this journey with Aswad,” Njoku concluded, “we are not only celebrating black voices but also paving the way for future generations of storytellers. This is more than just a festival; it’s a movement that invites everyone to be part of something truly special.”

Tickets for the festival are available at various price points to accommodate different levels of access. The Silver pass starts at $135 and includes access to all screenings and celebrity meet-and-greets. The exclusive Diamond pass is priced at $1,368 and offers backstage access along with invitations to the gala dinner and yacht party.

For more information about the Aswad Film Festival, please visit their website.

