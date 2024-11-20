Don’t Miss Out on TECNO’s Black Friday Promo Packed with Surprises

The TECNO Black Friday Promo is on, and it’s already taking Nigeria by storm! From jaw-dropping discounts to thrilling prizes, this is the shopping experience you don’t want to miss.

Running through November, TECNO’s Black Friday Promo is your golden ticket to enjoy unbeatable savings and exciting rewards.

If you haven’t joined, now is the perfect time to act. TECNO is offering incredible discounts on some of its most popular models, like ₦5,000 off the TECNO POP 8 and POVA 6 Neo (128GB), ₦15,000 off the POVA 6 Neo (256GB) and Spark 20 Pro, and a massive ₦20,000 off the TECNO CAMON 20. These deals are designed to help you get the best TECNO devices at unbeatable prices—but they won’t last forever.

But that’s just the beginning. TECNO has taken Black Friday to a new level with prizes as exciting as the discounts. You’re instantly eligible for incredible rewards when you buy any device from the POP 9, SPARK 30, CAMON 30, or PHANTOM series.

Every purchase comes with a scratch card offering a chance to win 100% or 50% cashback, TECNO gift items, or even another shot at winning on the next draw.

Fridays are the highlight of the promo, with the Weekly Shopping Spree Raffle turning dreams into reality. Imagine walking into a store and grabbing everything you can in 30 seconds, worth up to ₦500,000.

Every Friday, one lucky shopper from each part of Nigeria enjoys this amazing experience. These winners didn’t wait—they acted. Will you be next?

The clock is ticking, and the deals are too good to miss. Don’t wait until it’s too late to grab your chance at these unbeatable offers and prizes.

Visit any TECNO-authorized store or shop online to make your purchase.

Stay updated by following TECNO on Instagram, Facebook, and X. Use the hashtag #TECNOBlackFriday2024 to keep up with the latest updates, winners, and deals.

This November, TECNO isn’t just offering discounts—they’re delivering unforgettable experiences. Be part of it!

Sponsored Content