Connect with us

Promotions

Don’t Miss Out on TECNO’s Black Friday Promo Packed with Surprises

Events Movies Movies & TV News Promotions

Aswad Film Festival Launches with Spotlight on Black American, European, and African Cinema

Events Promotions

Strengthening Nigeria’s Creative Industry: USAID and Ascend Studios are set to Launch the Africa Creative Blueprint!

Events Promotions

Women in the Arts Is Set to Host Her Workshop/Luncheon on Gender-Equitable Storytelling

Promotions

New E-commerce Platform, Saleko Launches Black Friday Banga

Events Promotions

Layi Wasabi Wins Infinix’s Sponsored Content Creator Award at TFAA18 | Get the scoop

Events News Promotions

Women Radio Unveils AI Model “Nimi,” Designed to Empower Women With Real-Time Support and Advice

Promotions

Channels Television Launches Fund It Forward Season 2

Promotions Style

Casual Queen Unveils the 'ÈREGUÁ Collection' for SS25

Beauty Promotions

Your Black Friday Haul Just Got Better; Discover Professional Haircare Products on Jumia

Promotions

Don’t Miss Out on TECNO’s Black Friday Promo Packed with Surprises

Avatar photo

Published

9 seconds ago

 on

The TECNO Black Friday Promo is on, and it’s already taking Nigeria by storm! From jaw-dropping discounts to thrilling prizes, this is the shopping experience you don’t want to miss.

Running through November, TECNO’s Black Friday Promo is your golden ticket to enjoy unbeatable savings and exciting rewards.

If you haven’t joined, now is the perfect time to act. TECNO is offering incredible discounts on some of its most popular models, like ₦5,000 off the TECNO POP 8 and POVA 6 Neo (128GB), ₦15,000 off the POVA 6 Neo (256GB) and Spark 20 Pro, and a massive ₦20,000 off the TECNO CAMON 20. These deals are designed to help you get the best TECNO devices at unbeatable prices—but they won’t last forever.

But that’s just the beginning. TECNO has taken Black Friday to a new level with prizes as exciting as the discounts. You’re instantly eligible for incredible rewards when you buy any device from the POP 9, SPARK 30, CAMON 30, or PHANTOM series.

Every purchase comes with a scratch card offering a chance to win 100% or 50% cashback, TECNO gift items, or even another shot at winning on the next draw.

Fridays are the highlight of the promo, with the Weekly Shopping Spree Raffle turning dreams into reality. Imagine walking into a store and grabbing everything you can in 30 seconds, worth up to ₦500,000.

Every Friday, one lucky shopper from each part of Nigeria enjoys this amazing experience. These winners didn’t wait—they acted. Will you be next?

The clock is ticking, and the deals are too good to miss. Don’t wait until it’s too late to grab your chance at these unbeatable offers and prizes.

Visit any TECNO-authorized store or shop online to make your purchase.

Stay updated by following TECNO on Instagram, Facebook, and X. Use the hashtag #TECNOBlackFriday2024 to keep up with the latest updates, winners, and deals.

This November, TECNO isn’t just offering discounts—they’re delivering unforgettable experiences. Be part of it!

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php