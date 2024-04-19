Joel Kachi Benson to Direct New Documentary “The Harvest” on the Chibok Girls

A documentary on the Chibok girls’ abduction titled “The Harvest” by documentary filmmaker, Joel Kachi Benson is in the works. Joel is known for his work as co-director of the Disney Original “Madu“ and producer of “Daughter of Chibok,” a VR experience he wrote and produced which won the Lion for Best Immersive Story at the 76th Venice Film Festival.

“The Harvest” follows the lives of four Nigerian mothers from the Chibok community in Borno State and their struggles to educate their children. It marks the 10th anniversary of the terrorist organisation Boko Haram’s attack and abduction of two hundred and seventy-six young girls from a school in the village of Chibok.

In a conversation with Deadline, Joel said “I have spent the last five years with the mothers and survivors of the Chibok kidnappings. I’ve listened to their stories, and what I’ve learnt is that these women are more than the tragedy that is mostly used to describe them. My aim with “The Harvest” is to give them a platform to tell their own story and show a side to these heroines that the world hardly sees: a community of mothers who have stood, and continue to stand as pillars, working together to make tomorrow better for their children. That is the ultimate bravery.”

Presented by Impact Partners in association with Shark Island Productions and JB Multimedia Studios, “The Harvest” is produced by Adeyinka Oduniyi, Jamie Patricof, Katie McNeill, Rachel Halilej, and Samira Mohammed.