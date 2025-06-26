Damson Idris Looked Every Bit the Leading Man at the “F1: The Movie” in a Pale Yellow Suit

Damson Idris showed up to the “F1: The Movie” premiere in London looking like he’d just stepped out of a glass of limoncello. The suit, a pale yellow Tommy Hilfiger number from Spring 2025, felt breezy and cool in the best way, especially as the city baked under a heatwave.

No shirt. No problem. Idris knows when to keep it relaxed. The tailoring kept things crisp, but the overall feel was easygoing and warm-weather appropriate.

Then came the trousers. Somewhere between linen and “maybe this wasn’t meant to be seen under sunlight,” the sheerness was hard to ignore. You could spot the pocket outlines and seams without even trying. It felt like a detail that might’ve been overlooked during fittings, which is surprising for a suit that looked this intentional elsewhere.

To keep the mood luxe, Damson went gold all the way through. He wore a solid gold IWC watch, and accessorised with pieces from his own brand, DIDRIS. He stacked up a pearl necklace with gem detailing, some bracelets, and a couple of rings from his upcoming line.

Between the weather, the watch, and the trousers, Damson Idris’ look rested somewhere between intention and experiment.