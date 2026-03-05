Connect with us

Rema and Damson Idris Nominated for the 2026 Netizens Choice Most Handsome Men Alive

Chloe and Halle Bailey Were the Most Stunning Looks at the 57th NAACP Image Awards

If Your Scent Stack Needs Updating, Start With These March Picks

Green with Envy! Dede Ashiogwu Stuns in Mint Asooke for the "Mothers of Chibok" Premiere

Asa’s White Macramé, Glowing Skin & Silver Fringe Just Took Over Our Timelines

Royal Blue Fringe, Bold Teal Eyes & a Baby on the Way: Inside Wunmi Mosaku's 2026 BAFTA Look

Thinking of Getting a Braided Ponytail (Shuku)? Read This First

The Nigerian Association of Dermatologists Launches the “Embrace Your Skin” Campaign | Get the Scoop

Miss Nigeria 2026 Begins with a Beauty & Fashion Fair Celebrating Women “Made of More”

Grammys 2026: All the Details on Chioma Adeleke’s Striking Nguyen Cong Tri Look

Afrobeats artist Rema and British-Nigerian F1 actor Damson Idris have both been nominated for the Netizens Choice 2026 Most Handsome Men Alive Survey, with the winner set to land a Times Square feature and a magazine cover.
Rema and British-Nigerian actor Damson Idris, both nominated for the 2026 Most Handsome Man Alive title by Netizens' Choice Magazine.

We did not make the rules. The Netizens Choice Awards did, and the rules say Rema and Damson Idris are two of the most handsome men alive in 2026. We are simply here to report the facts.

The Netizens Choice Awards has launched its 2026 Most Handsome Man Alive Survey, celebrating the top 100 male celebrities who embody charm and star power across entertainment, sports and beyond. It is the kind of list that comes with real weight — the winner gets featured in major news coverage, displayed on a Times Square screen and handed the cover of the Netizens Choice magazine, a recognition that goes well beyond a social media poll. Nigeria has two names on that list.

Rema walking the runway for Diesel Fall/Winter 2026 at Milan Fashion Week, wearing a metallic gold shearling vest and dark distressed denim.

Photo Credit: Rema/Instagram

Rema’s face card has never been in question. The Benin City-born singer has one of those faces that the camera has always been very comfortable with — and the fashion world clearly agrees. He walked the Diesel FW26 runway show in Milan as part of Milan Fashion Week, adding another appearance to a relationship with fashion that has been going on for a while now. Between the music and the runways, Rema has been having a very full season and the nomination sits right in the middle of all of it.

British-Nigerian actor Damson Idris in a white double-breasted suit at the F1 movie premiere in London, June 2025.

Photo Credit: Damson Idris/Instagram

Damson Idris, on the other hand, has been equally busy. The British-Nigerian actor was recently announced as an F1 global ambassador, a move that says as much about his growing global profile as anything else. He has the sort of looks that have always attracted attention — strong features, a face that photographs with a lot of intention — and the internet has been making its feelings about that very clear for years. The Netizens Choice nomination is simply the latest acknowledgement of something a lot of people already knew.

However this goes, seeing two Nigerian names on that list already feels like a moment.

