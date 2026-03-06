Joselyn Dumas Marked Ghana’s 69th Independence Day in a Beaded Kente Corset Gown | See Photos

Nothing makes a Ghanaian proud quite like their Kente, and we absolutely get it. The colours, the patterns, the weight of history that comes with every piece — Kente is not just fabric. It is identity.

And have you noticed how every year, without fail, Joselyn Dumas makes it her personal mission to ensure that on Ghana’s Independence Day, everybody gets to see exactly how beautiful Kente is? The Ghanaian actress does not ease into it. She goes all out, every single time, and this year for Ghana’s 69th Independence Day was no exception.

She wore a floor-length fitted dress in Kente fabric, the vibrant diamond repeat pattern in blue, green and red layered with sequins and beading that gave the textile a richness and depth that the camera could not get enough of. The bodice was structured in a corset style with a deep V cut-out at the centre front, vertical beaded fringe hanging from the bust and a royal blue velvet halter neckline. The same royal blue velvet trim ran along the edges of the bodice and down the sides of the skirt, framing the entire silhouette.

Kente has been at the heart of Ghanaian cultural identity for centuries. Traditionally woven by the Akan people of Ghana and Ivory Coast, every colour and pattern in a Kente cloth tells a story, historically reserved for royalty and worn only at the most significant occasions. Late last year, Ghana formally protected that legacy by granting Kente cloth Geographical Indication status, ensuring that only cloth woven in designated Ghanaian communities can legally be called Kente. It is a protection the textile has long deserved and one that makes every intentional wearing of it feel even more meaningful.

Ghana gained independence on 6th March 1957, becoming the first sub-Saharan African country to break free from colonial rule. The moment reverberated across the entire continent, opening doors for independence movements from Nigeria to Kenya and beyond. Sixty-nine years later, the country is still being celebrated with everything it has.

She wore green drop earrings that mirrored the green tones in the Kente, gold bracelets on each wrist, clear strappy heeled sandals and a sleek side-swept ponytail with warm, glowing makeup. Joselyn Dumas showed up for her country and she did it in full colour.