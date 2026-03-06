A Fun Rivalry: The Things Nigerians and Ghanaians Might Never Agree On

Today is Ghana’s Independence Day, and as a loving neighbour to Nigeria, it is important to rejoice with Ghanians as they celebrate the day they became free of colonial shackles. And what better way to celebrate them than discussing the things Nigerians and Ghanians don’t agree on? Or that Ghana doesn’t agree with Nigeria on?

Ghana might be the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to achieve independence from a European colonial power in 1957, some years before Nigeria; it simply could not be accorded the title of the giant of Africa. Parrots say this is the beginning of the disagreement between the two countries. While Ghana is the first to gain independence, Nigeria is the largest country in Africa. But that’s not the only thing Nigeria and Ghana argue about.

Let’s check out some of the topics Nigeria and Ghana seem to never agree on.

The Jollof War

Everybody knows Nigeria has the best Jollof, but Ghana, being Ghana, disagrees. Whether Ghanians like it or not, Nigerian Jollof has been named in the Guinness World Records. That makes the argument simpler now because anytime Ghanians disagree with Nigerians on who has the best jollof, Nigerians can simply say, “Put your Guinness World Record on the table.”

Football

Ghana has produced some of the best footballers in the world. From the Ayew brothers to Muhammed Kudus and Antione Semenyo, who is currently enjoying one of his best football seasons in the Premier League, the country keeps producing talented footballers who shine bright in Europe.

Likewise Nigeria. Nigeria has footballers across almost every league in the world. From legends like Kanu Nwankwo, JayJay Okocha, to contemporary stars Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and others, Nigeria’s national team is stacked with talented stars.

But this is not what Ghana and Nigeria argue about. The argument is often at the national level. Between the Super Eagles and the Black Stars. Ghanians think they have the better national team, yet they haven’t won the AFCON in recent times. While Ghana has more AFCON titles (4) than Nigeria (3), the last time the country touched the trophy was in the 1980s. At least Nigeria won it recently in 2013, reached the semi final multple times and came in third place at the last tournament. Whenever Ghanians flaunt winning more AFCON titles than Nigeria, Nigerians simply call them “old glory.”

Electricity

While it was rumoured that Nigeria once supplied electricity, which is not true, but Nigerians believe that to have been rumoured means something. We don’t have the verdict on this one, so you decide: Who enjoys better electricity?

Music

Most times, when African music is mentioned, Nigeria comes first to mind. Ghanians don’t seem to like that. Sometimes they claim that Mr Eazi is Ghanaian, and while the artist spent a considerable amount of years in Ghana, he’s Nigerian. Meanwhile, the highlife genre emanated from Ghana. But because Nigerians are creative, highlife was remixed so better that it sounds Nigerian.

What are the other things that Nigerians and Ghanaians argue about? Let’s use the fun exchanges to celebrate Ghana’s Independence Day.

Happy Independence Day, Ghana!