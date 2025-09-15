It’s Official! Hilda Baci’s Guinness World Record for Largest Serving of Nigerian Jollof Rice Confirmed

Connect with us

On the 12th of September, Hilda Baci, in partnership with Gino Nigeria, made history at Eko Hotels, Lagos, by preparing the largest pot of Nigerian jollof rice that the world has ever seen.

The world attempt has now been confirmed by the Guinness World Records. Hilda, together with Gino, prepared the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice last Friday, with the pot weighing an incredible 8,780 kg of the beloved dish, as confirmed by GWR.

In 2023, Hilda broke and set a new record for the longest cooking marathon, cooking for 93 hours and 11 minutes. Although the record was later broken that year, the attempt propelled Hilda’s career to another level, amassing several brand ambassadorships and collaborations.

According to GWR, “Rules of the record stipulated that certain ingredients had to be used, and Hilda shared the exact measurements of everything she stirred into her record-breaking dish. Her ingredients, cooked up in a gigantic pot, included 4,000 kg of washed basmati rice (the rice had to constitute at least 80% of the total weight), 164 kg of fresh goat meat, 220 kg of Gino Asun & peppered chicken cubes, and 600 kg of her own jollof pepper mix.”

Part of the rules is that the food must be shared because it must never be wasted. In her statement, Hilda said it took “nine hours of fire, passion and teamwork” and 1,200 kg of gas to create the 16,600 plates of rice “served with joy, love and community”.

Congratulations Hilda, everyone is proud of you!

 

