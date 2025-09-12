Connect with us

Hilda Baci Begins Guinness World Record Attempt for the World’s Largest Pot of Jollof Rice

Hilda Baci has officially begun her Guinness World Record attempt to cook the world’s largest pot of jollof rice!
3 hours ago

Photo Credit: Hilda Baci/Instagram

Right now, as you’re reading this, culinary star Hilda Baci is stirring up history at Eko Hotels, Lagos. The celebrity chef who captured hearts worldwide in 2023 with her marathon cooking feat is back, and this time she’s thinking bigger—much bigger.

We’re talking 250 bags of rice. Two hundred and fifty! The goal is to create the world’s largest pot of jollof rice and secure her second Guinness World Record. Because apparently, once you’ve conquered the longest cooking marathon, the only logical next step is to tackle jollof rice on an epic scale.

The venue is buzzing, with supporters cheering her on as she takes on this ambitious task. “I’m set to make history,” Hilda said, and no one is doubting her.

Can’t make it down to Lagos to witness this incredible feat in person? No worries at all, we’ve got you sorted. Stay locked in on our Instagram page where we’ll be sharing updates from the record attempt. You’ll be able to catch every stir, every seasoning sprinkle, and every triumphant moment as Hilda works on this record attempt.

The venue is buzzing with excitement, the stakes are high, and Hilda is clearly in her element. This is Nigerian excellence in action, and we’re here for every minute of it.

Want the inside scoop on how she’s preparing for this massive undertaking? Watch our exclusive interview with BellaNaija, where she walks us through her preparation process and reveals one of her secret ingredients—the perfect paste. Plus, she also shares her five top tips for making the best jollof rice.

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Avatar photo

