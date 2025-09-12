Forgive and Forget Or Not? Gbemi & Toolz Discuss the Realities of Forgiveness on OffAir

We’ve all been there — hurt by someone close, still reeling, yet expected to plaster on a smile and make peace because “life’s too short.” Forgive and forget, society makes it sound like the easiest thing in the world, but is it really that simple?

On the latest episode of “OffAir with Gbemi and Toolz,” the ladies dig into the tricky business of forgiveness. You know that pressure to “just move on” after someone hurts you? Or how families sometimes expect you to sweep things under the carpet for the sake of peace? Yep, they’re going there.

From the unspoken rule of forgiving siblings no matter what, to the cultural weight of keeping things “cordial” even when you’re still hurting, Gbemi and Toolz unpack the difference between real healing and just playing nice. They ask the big question: do we forgive because we’re truly ready, or because everyone else expects it?

It’s an honest, funny, and very relatable conversation (because let’s be real, we’ve all been in that awkward “do I forgive or not?” space).

Catch the full episode below and join the conversation — are you forgiving for yourself, or just ticking a box?