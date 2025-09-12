Connect with us

BN TV Relationships Scoop

Forgive and Forget Or Not? Gbemi & Toolz Discuss the Realities of Forgiveness on OffAir

BN TV Cuisine

This Gooey Carrot Cake Made with Toffee Sauce Is Basically Dessert Heaven

Beauty BN TV

Dimma Umeh Reveals 5 Cleansers Every Black Woman With Acne Should Try

BN TV Cuisine

Flaky Crusts, Juicy Filling: The Meat Pie Tutorial You'll Save Forever

BN TV Music

Ayra Starr’s “Hot Body” Video Will Make You Want to Book a Girls’ Trip Right Now

BN TV Music

Gbemi & Toolz Explore Nigeria’s Sweetest Music Era with Motolani Alake on OffAir

BN TV Music

Adekunle Gold's New Song "Bobo" Will Make You Feel Rich

BN TV Movies & TV

Normani Brought the Vibes in Brown Leather Through Jennifer Hudson's Spirit Tunnel

BN TV Cuisine

Kikifoodies Shows Us How to Make Perfect Flaky Chicken Hand Pies

BN TV Music

Rema's 'Kelebu' Is the High-Speed Dance Anthem We All Needed

BN TV

Forgive and Forget Or Not? Gbemi & Toolz Discuss the Realities of Forgiveness on OffAir

OffAir with Gbemi and Toolz takes on forgiveness, family drama, and the real question: are we ever truly ready to let go?
Avatar photo

Published

7 hours ago

 on

We’ve all been there — hurt by someone close, still reeling, yet expected to plaster on a smile and make peace because “life’s too short.” Forgive and forget, society makes it sound like the easiest thing in the world, but is it really that simple?

On the latest episode of “OffAir with Gbemi and Toolz,” the ladies dig into the tricky business of forgiveness. You know that pressure to “just move on” after someone hurts you? Or how families sometimes expect you to sweep things under the carpet for the sake of peace? Yep, they’re going there.

From the unspoken rule of forgiving siblings no matter what, to the cultural weight of keeping things “cordial” even when you’re still hurting, Gbemi and Toolz unpack the difference between real healing and just playing nice. They ask the big question: do we forgive because we’re truly ready, or because everyone else expects it?

It’s an honest, funny, and very relatable conversation (because let’s be real, we’ve all been in that awkward “do I forgive or not?” space).

Catch the full episode below and join the conversation — are you forgiving for yourself, or just ticking a box?

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php