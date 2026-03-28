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What Is It Really Like Being Toolz? She Talks Motherhood, Media Life & Labels on Dear Ife Series

On this episode of Dear Ife, Toolz Oniru reflects on her journey from Beat FM to motherhood, addressing public perception and sharing the lessons she’s still learning along the way.
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You know how some conversations feel like they’ve been sitting with you long before you actually hear them? This episode of “Dear Ife” with Toolz Oniru carries that kind of pull. It draws you in quietly, then keeps you there.

Sitting across from Ife, Toolz takes her time with the parts of her story people often rush past. She addresses the nepo baby label that follows her online and gives it context, speaking about her first job and what it really looked like starting out. She also reflects on her early days at Beat FM, finding her voice on air and learning how to exist in an industry where people are always watching and always forming opinions.

The conversation moves through moments that have shaped how she shows up today. From being placed on a worst dressed list to the scrutiny around her interview style, she speaks about being in the public eye without trying to tidy it up. She also shares what motherhood has taught her, describing it as a space of growth and unlearning that has influenced both her work and her sense of self.

There is also an open discussion about relationships, including how to navigate situations where partners want different things and what compromise can look like without losing yourself. By the time it ends, it feels less like an interview and more like being let in on a thoughtful, honest conversation that stays with you.

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