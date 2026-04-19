Daniel Etim Effiong on Trolls, Grace & Becoming the Man He Always Intended to Be.

Have you watched The Herd? Interesting film, right? Well, if you don’t know, the director is Daniel Etim Effiong, who also stars in the film, and he is the latest guest on Dear Ife Series, hosted by Ifedayo Agoro of Diary of a Naija Girl.

And this was not one of those surface-level chats you forget by the next scroll. It was the kind of conversation that gives you a fuller picture of the person behind the screen. Speaking with Ife, Daniel reflected on his journey from engineering to acting, filmmaking and directing, sharing how he made the leap into a completely different life and built a career many now admire.

He also spoke about something many public figures know too well, criticism. From trolls to unsolicited opinions, Daniel discussed how he handles public scrutiny and protects his peace while continuing to do the work he believes in.

Then the conversation moved into more personal territory. He opened up about a significant spiritual awakening, the lessons that came with it, and how faith has shaped the way he now approaches life. There was also a moving conversation about his father’s prison story and the impact that chapter had on him growing up. It is the sort of honesty that makes you pause and listen a little closer.

Of course, they spoke about “The Herd” too, the film that got people talking, filled cinemas and made its way to Netflix in record time. Daniel shared what it took to bring the project to life and what it means to create something that drew so much conversation.

He did not leave out family either. Daniel spoke about marriage, fatherhood, the importance of rest, and making space for spirituality in a busy life. He also shared his thoughts on betrayal, grace and how people can move through disappointment without losing themselves in the process.

There is depth, humour, perspective and plenty to sit with in this episode. If you enjoy conversations that go beyond headlines and into the real substance of a person’s life, this one is worth your time.