Connect with us

Promotions

From Party Jollof to Gourmet Plates: Power Oil Is Bringing Nigerian Food Culture to MasterChef Nigeria

Events News Promotions

Talent, Culture and Entertainment Shine at the KongaFM Children’s Day Carnival 2026

Events Promotions

A New Colour Story Begins: Meet Spruce, The Newest Brand From The Dulux Family

Events Promotions

Children’s Day 2026: How Akada Festival Sparked a Reading Revival with the ACBF Ambassador Programme

Events Promotions

No One Warned You About This Part: Live

Promotions

OwnTheSweat 2.0: How Dettol Cool Showed Nigerians the easy way to stay Cool, Fresh, and Protected

Events News Promotions

Naija Super Stars Set to Light Up the Stage at the Konga103.7FM Children’s Carnival

Events News Promotions

Inverroche Gin spotlights Nigeria's female bartenders with the launch of BartendHer

Promotions

The Season of Sacrifice: How We Truly Celebrate Eid in Nigeria

Events Promotions

Leading Voice in Etiquette and Civility Lady Eti, Launches 'The Etiquette Adventure' At The 2026 National Caregivers Summit.

Promotions

From Party Jollof to Gourmet Plates: Power Oil Is Bringing Nigerian Food Culture to MasterChef Nigeria

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on


Nigerians don’t just eat food. We argue about it, celebrate with it, and bond over it. From smoky party jollof to perfectly fried plantain, food is part of our identity and now, it’s taking centre stage on MasterChef Nigeria with Power Oil as headline sponsor.

But this is not just about fancy plating. It is about Nigerian food told with confidence, creativity, and pride.

Contestants will transform everyday favourites into world-class creations, proving that local meals can be both delicious and elevated. Think suya-inspired fine dining. Think yam and egg sauce plated like art. Think “na our food” meeting global culinary standards.

At the centre of it all is Power Oil, bringing its Certified Healthy Confidence philosophy into the kitchen and showing Nigerians that healthier cooking does not mean giving up the meals they love.

From pressure moments and pidgin banter to emotional food stories that feel like home, MasterChef Nigeria promises flavour, drama, and serious kitchen heat.

And at the heart of all the emotions, as families gather to celebrate EID with spicy, smoky grilled rams, rich rice dishes, and shared moments around the table, Power Oil is inviting Nigerians to keep the conversation going beyond the festivities and beyond every MasterChef episode.


Power Oil is taking this experience nationwide through a UGC challenge that celebrates the richness of Nigerian cuisine.

Because whether its street style suya at a festive gathering or a gourmet plate inspired by home cooking, every meal tells a Nigerian story.

Click Here to Be Your Own MasterChef for GRAND PRIZES.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php