From Party Jollof to Gourmet Plates: Power Oil Is Bringing Nigerian Food Culture to MasterChef Nigeria



Nigerians don’t just eat food. We argue about it, celebrate with it, and bond over it. From smoky party jollof to perfectly fried plantain, food is part of our identity and now, it’s taking centre stage on MasterChef Nigeria with Power Oil as headline sponsor.

But this is not just about fancy plating. It is about Nigerian food told with confidence, creativity, and pride.

Contestants will transform everyday favourites into world-class creations, proving that local meals can be both delicious and elevated. Think suya-inspired fine dining. Think yam and egg sauce plated like art. Think “na our food” meeting global culinary standards.



At the centre of it all is Power Oil, bringing its Certified Healthy Confidence philosophy into the kitchen and showing Nigerians that healthier cooking does not mean giving up the meals they love.



From pressure moments and pidgin banter to emotional food stories that feel like home, MasterChef Nigeria promises flavour, drama, and serious kitchen heat.



And at the heart of all the emotions, as families gather to celebrate EID with spicy, smoky grilled rams, rich rice dishes, and shared moments around the table, Power Oil is inviting Nigerians to keep the conversation going beyond the festivities and beyond every MasterChef episode.



Power Oil is taking this experience nationwide through a UGC challenge that celebrates the richness of Nigerian cuisine.

Because whether its street style suya at a festive gathering or a gourmet plate inspired by home cooking, every meal tells a Nigerian story.



Click Here to Be Your Own MasterChef for GRAND PRIZES.

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