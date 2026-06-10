Love Cooking? This Challenge Could Put Your Culinary Skills in the Spotlight

From party Jollof to creative local dishes and elevated everyday meals, Nigerians continue to find new ways to express themselves through food. Now, Power Oil is giving home cooks an opportunity to showcase that creativity through the Power Oil-Certified MasterChef Challenge.

The challenge invites participants to upload cooking videos, share their entries with supporters and compete for a chance to progress to the Grand Finale for a grand prize.

For aspiring food creators, passionate home cooks and anyone who enjoys experimenting in the kitchen, the challenge offers a platform to gain visibility and recognition for their culinary talent. If you’ve ever wondered whether your signature recipe deserves a bigger audience, this may be the opportunity you’ve been waiting for.

Cook, upload on https://masterchef.poweroil.com.ng/, get voted by your fans and make your way to the grand finale!

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