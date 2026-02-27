Connect with us

Power Oil Proves That Community Beats Competition: Inside The Access Bank Lagos City Marathon Movement

The Future Awards Africa Unveils TFAAi, Taking Excellence Closer to Communities

The Special Foundation Releases 2025 Annual Impact Report, Reaching Over 62,000 Children Nationwide

Beyond Limits Unveils RISE Leadership Masterclass With All-Star Faculty

FUCAP: Unilever Nigeria Partners UNICEF, Empowers Over 900,000 Youth With Workplace-Ready Skills

Launch Of Heels & Ladders: A Focus On Mentorship, Career Growth And Leadership For Nigerian Female Professionals

Zaron Cosmetics Hosts Widows In South-South Nigeria

CeraVe Brings Its Dermatologist-Developed Skincare Experience to Ikeja City Mall This March

More Than A Game: Visa, TotalEnergies CAF AFCON, Morocco 2025 And The Rhythm Of A Continent

Kellogg’s Nigeria Rewards Young Dreamers with ₦150,000 Scholarships Through "My Superstar Journey"

Written By Power Oil
The Access Bank Lagos City Marathon has always been about pushing limits, testing endurance, and celebrating the human spirit. But this year, Power Oil added a new dimension: community.

In a fitness landscape often dominated by individual achievement and competitive comparison, Power Oil took a different approach. They built an Exclusive Running Community where everyday Nigerians could come together with one goal of running Lagos, together.

From the outset, Power Oil’s vision was clear. This was not about finding elite athletes or chasing record times. This was about creating a space where anyone regardless of fitness level, could join, train, and grow. Coaches guided them through proper form, injury prevention, and stamina building, nutritionists shared tips on fueling the body for endurance and there was a health camp for vital checks.

They also understood that while community and personal growth are their own rewards, tangible recognition matters too. That’s why they pledged ₦500,000 in cash prizes for the top three finishers within their community.


What Power Oil accomplished transcends a single race. They’ve proven that a brand can be more than a product, it can be a catalyst for positive change.

For 13 years, Power Oil has championed heart health in Nigeria through initiatives like WalkHeartOn and free health checks. The Lagos Marathon running community is the natural evolution of this commitment: taking heart health from awareness to action, from individual choice to collective movement.


Power Oil is proving that when you invest in people’s wellness, you create something far more valuable than customers. You create a movement that runs deeper than any marketing campaign ever could.

Here’s to the runners. Here’s to the community. Here’s to choosing heart health, one kilometer at a time.

Sponsored Content

